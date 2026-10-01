Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
Oct 1Edited

Always nice to receive external corroboration for one's position. Slowly but surely, many (others) are waking up to the fact that **Trump is NO GOOD**!! With the passing of time, that fact will be accepted by more and more people - it's inevitable. The mask is off, it'll be harder for Trump to fool people.

The scary part is how Trump will react ... the things that he will do and not do. Narcissistic psychopaths are unpredictable, and may take actions that put everyone in greater peril than at present.

Reply
Share
2 replies
George Romey's avatar
George Romey
Oct 1

When someone has dirt on you, you will do what’s in their interest not yours.

Reply
Share
1 reply
25 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture