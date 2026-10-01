with building a ballroom, building an arch, sticking his name on the Kennedy Center, and unloading billions of dollars in worthless crypto coins on anyone foolish (or cynical) enough to buy them. He has no plan to end the war he started, much less win it.
When I voted for Donald Trump two years ago, I didn’t vote for this. Neither did you. Don’t pretend you did.
And neither did anyone else.
Thus the prediction markets now give the Democrats a 92 percent chance of taking the House and a 62 percent chance of taking the Senate.’
‘Trump simply no longer cares enough to try to make any lasting policy changes — which, ironically, is why he is so obsessed with putting a physical stamp on Washington. He has forgotten that even as commander-in-chief, his military powers are not unlimited and he needs Congressional and more importantly public support.
Venezuela went well, so his heedlessness didn’t matter. But all gamblers know that the cards eventually turn. Now he has caught us in a war that has caused real economic hardship for middle- and lower-middle-class Americans, people who face their first heating oil fill in a few weeks or have an old diesel pickup that’s barely hanging on.’
Hat-tip for Berenson for this, well written and while we have differences, I felt this was an excellent piece.
Huge praise for Berenson here!
‘No American expects the president — any president — to make all the right choices.
But they expect him to try.
Trump isn’t trying.’
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Always nice to receive external corroboration for one's position. Slowly but surely, many (others) are waking up to the fact that **Trump is NO GOOD**!! With the passing of time, that fact will be accepted by more and more people - it's inevitable. The mask is off, it'll be harder for Trump to fool people.
The scary part is how Trump will react ... the things that he will do and not do. Narcissistic psychopaths are unpredictable, and may take actions that put everyone in greater peril than at present.
When someone has dirt on you, you will do what’s in their interest not yours.