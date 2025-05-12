and:

‘Judge orders immediate release of Rumeysa Ozturk, Tufts student detained by ICE

U.S. District Judge William Sessions III said her detention, over an op-ed, could chill the speech of “millions and millions” of noncitizens.’

Main story:

‘An ICE operation spiraled into chaos on a Worcester, Massachusetts, street Thursday morning after agents detained a woman clinging to her baby as neighbors surrounded them, demanding a warrant.

Dramatic footage circulating online shows about 25 residents swarming the ICE vehicle on Eureka Street, demanding agents identify themselves. Screaming can be heard in the video as agents attempt to control the crowd before police tackle one individual.’

‘Worcester police were called to the scene and later confirmed that the woman had already been placed under arrest when the crowd tried to block the vehicle from leaving.

“The crowd was unruly,” police said in a statement, claiming several individuals “put their hands on federal agents and Worcester officers.”

The woman’s teen daughter was left holding the woman’s baby and stood in front of the car in an apparent attempt to stop it. After handing the child to another person, she allegedly kicked the car—and was also reportedly arrested on four charges, including child endangerment. Police have not disclosed what happened to the baby afterward.

Also arrested was Ashley Spring, a Worcester School Committee candidate and local resident, who police say pushed officers and threw an “unknown liquid” on them. Spring faces charges including assault and battery on a police officer.

“My heart goes out to all those impacted by today’s events and the growing tension we all feel due to the national political climate,” said City Manager Eric Batista, according to CBS News.

Mayor Joseph Petty called the incident “devastating”: “As someone who prides themselves on leading a welcoming city, I am devastated to hear about the separation of a family, especially with Mother’s Day around the corner. The fear of ICE tearing a family apart is the worst nightmare of so many in our city.”

Worcester officials said they were not notified by ICE ahead of the operation.’