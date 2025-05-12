Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Deb Flower-Smith's avatar
Deb Flower-Smith
9m

virtual signaling for the cameras

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
AwakeNotWoke's avatar
AwakeNotWoke
22m

Massachusetts is one of the most highly ranked state in the US for mean IQ. Obviously, on the days the IQ tests were done, they mistakenly sampled a lot of visitors from New Hampshire. I can think of no other way to explain it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture