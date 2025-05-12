Now why would residents in the neighborhood surround ICE agents who are trying to arrest a woman? why would they try to protect her from ICE when the agents are just doing their job?
'Furious Residents Surround ICE Agents Trying to Arrest Mom Clinging to Baby in Worcester, Massachusetts'; that is against the law to obstruct agents in the process of an arrest;
and:
‘Judge orders immediate release of Rumeysa Ozturk, Tufts student detained by ICE
U.S. District Judge William Sessions III said her detention, over an op-ed, could chill the speech of “millions and millions” of noncitizens.’
Main story:
Furious Residents Try to Stop Mom's ICE Arrest
‘An ICE operation spiraled into chaos on a Worcester, Massachusetts, street Thursday morning after agents detained a woman clinging to her baby as neighbors surrounded them, demanding a warrant.
Dramatic footage circulating online shows about 25 residents swarming the ICE vehicle on Eureka Street, demanding agents identify themselves. Screaming can be heard in the video as agents attempt to control the crowd before police tackle one individual.’
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Furious Residents Try to Stop Mom's ICE Arrest
‘Worcester police were called to the scene and later confirmed that the woman had already been placed under arrest when the crowd tried to block the vehicle from leaving.
“The crowd was unruly,” police said in a statement, claiming several individuals “put their hands on federal agents and Worcester officers.”
The woman’s teen daughter was left holding the woman’s baby and stood in front of the car in an apparent attempt to stop it. After handing the child to another person, she allegedly kicked the car—and was also reportedly arrested on four charges, including child endangerment. Police have not disclosed what happened to the baby afterward.
Also arrested was Ashley Spring, a Worcester School Committee candidate and local resident, who police say pushed officers and threw an “unknown liquid” on them. Spring faces charges including assault and battery on a police officer.
“My heart goes out to all those impacted by today’s events and the growing tension we all feel due to the national political climate,” said City Manager Eric Batista, according to CBS News.
Mayor Joseph Petty called the incident “devastating”: “As someone who prides themselves on leading a welcoming city, I am devastated to hear about the separation of a family, especially with Mother’s Day around the corner. The fear of ICE tearing a family apart is the worst nightmare of so many in our city.”
Worcester officials said they were not notified by ICE ahead of the operation.’
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
virtual signaling for the cameras
Massachusetts is one of the most highly ranked state in the US for mean IQ. Obviously, on the days the IQ tests were done, they mistakenly sampled a lot of visitors from New Hampshire. I can think of no other way to explain it.