Nuclear bomb over Israel? Devastating developments & do not take this lightly! As Trump seriously considers TROOPS in Iran (wrong move) Iran now threatens to drop nuclear bomb on Israel; Russia issues
apocalyptic warning! Is Putin serious? Is Iran? Can this turn to a nuclear war quickly? I have said before...YES...you thought what happened was crazy, it just started & we innocents could be victims
Do you think Iran has a nuclear weapon? Do you think if they did, that they would or could use it? Do you think Russia would step in to support Iran? China? How would the calculus change if they did? Do you think a nuclear armed islamic Pakistan would sit out forever? Do they want in? Then what about India? Would rocket man want some skin in the game too?
I pray tonight POTUS Trump steps back, he has got his man and they have done damage, let Persians handle their business now, get America out of there...this can suck USA in and threaten our precious military...this can become nuclear…fast…bring them home...our troops…thank you POTUS Trump!...step back now...this is not our fever to sweat for...our shoulders are being used to fire other people’s guns…this is NOT what MAGA and all voted for. you said you were non-interventionist. thank you, huge praise to you, may the Lord bless you POTUS Trump and keep you safe. Now end it! Our role in this.
Your thoughts?
‘Russia issues nuclear apocalypse warning to NATO as Putin shares intel with Iran’…has to do with Finland (member of NATO) moving to allow nuclear weapons on soil…Putin says UNDER NO CONDITION can that happen! All this as oil surged with largest gain in history and polls show little support for the US bombing of IRAN…and to add to this, more details on the Epstein (and fat rat high worth rich connected elite males in US and global who fucked little girls with Epstein) pedophilia are emerging with AG Pom Pom Pam Bambi subpoenaed to testify as RFK Jr, Makary, Bhattacharya, Oz, Prasad also known as the 5 US health agency egghead inept clowns sit staring everywhere but at the deadly Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer Moderna Moncef Perna Sahin BioNTech Weissman Kariko Tureci et al. mRNA vaccine…these 5 just caught staring at their navels pulling flint out of the navels and from between their toes, as RFK Jr. asks people to go on a dinosaur hunt with him on Epstein’s island under the condition that they all go shirtless and in jeans. Note, someone said in something I read that the child in the last Epstein photo was 9 years old…just so that you know who these pedophile fuckers ran with…is there rope long enough for all of them after the courts and judges and juries are done with them? If The Pom Pom can get out of the way or do her job! And that ding dong party animal Patel.
Grab your beer, it will be a long hot summer!
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has privately expressed serious interest in deploying U.S. troops on the ground inside of Iran, according to two U.S. officials, a former U.S. official and another person with knowledge of the conversations.
Iran has shared a chilling image of a nuclear missile striking an Israeli city, which appears to be Tel Aviv. In a post on X, the account previously belonging to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned that "Khorramshahr is ahead", in reference to the ballistic missile named after the Iranian city.’
GiveSendGo | Dr Paul Alexander Needs Our Help
Please know that when you use my code PAUL10 at the RESOLVX HEALTH website each and every sale greatly supports me and allows me to continue fighting!!
Company name is RESOLVX HEALTH
and
Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)
If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:
Zelle:
sr7283@gmail.com
Or to my address at:
150 South 8th Street
Unit 170
Lewiston, New York
14092
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I pray tonight POTUS Trump steps back, he has got his man and they have done damage, let Persians handle their business, get America out of there...this can suck USA in and threaten our precious military...bring them home...thank you POTUS Trump...step back now...this is not our fever to sweat for...this is NOT what MAGA and all voted for. you said you were non-interventionist. thank you, huge praise to you, may the Lord bless you POTUS Trump and keep you safe.
Shall I repeat it? Sure, why not!
'They' are seeking a MAJOR crisis, bigger than the COVID scamdemic, so as to tear down the present system thereby allowing 'them' to insert their new system - "The Great Reset; The New World Order".
So, can this go nuclear? You bet it can!! They have their fortified bunkers with five years of fuel and supplies - we do not. If it does happen, it's because *they* have chosen to do so. Whatever works for 'them' is what they'll do. In their sick, depraved minds, it's *ALL* about them - we're expendable.
As for Trump and many others, they're just assets to be used to realize their goals.