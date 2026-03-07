Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
1h

I pray tonight POTUS Trump steps back, he has got his man and they have done damage, let Persians handle their business, get America out of there...this can suck USA in and threaten our precious military...bring them home...thank you POTUS Trump...step back now...this is not our fever to sweat for...this is NOT what MAGA and all voted for. you said you were non-interventionist. thank you, huge praise to you, may the Lord bless you POTUS Trump and keep you safe.

Reply
Share
5 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander and others
Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
24m

Shall I repeat it? Sure, why not!

'They' are seeking a MAJOR crisis, bigger than the COVID scamdemic, so as to tear down the present system thereby allowing 'them' to insert their new system - "The Great Reset; The New World Order".

So, can this go nuclear? You bet it can!! They have their fortified bunkers with five years of fuel and supplies - we do not. If it does happen, it's because *they* have chosen to do so. Whatever works for 'them' is what they'll do. In their sick, depraved minds, it's *ALL* about them - we're expendable.

As for Trump and many others, they're just assets to be used to realize their goals.

Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture