Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bucking the Trend's avatar
Bucking the Trend
10m

Islamists cannot be trusted.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
AwakeNotWoke's avatar
AwakeNotWoke
6m

Paul, what's your take on this?

President Trump has been declared guilty by Iran's top cleric of waging war against God, an offense for which the punishment is crucifixion or execution.

I54 - 200 million Shiites are under orders to assassinate the president if they get a chance.

They have been told that it is their religious duty.

This is similar to the fatwa that sent Salman Ruhdie into hiding for decades and eventually resulted in him losing an eye during an assassination on him in New York in 2023.

Fatwa declared on Trump by top Iranian cleric who declares president 'an enemy of God' | Daily Mail Online

https://share.google/k945V20ioTDXkfAw9

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture