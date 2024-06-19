That is what is even more scary about the 8 ISIS ‘illegals’ just captured which is that the border agents, the ‘process’, so called vetted these 8 and let them in so it tells you that we have 6 catastrophic situations to consider:

1)millions came and coming and are inside USA unvetted, dangerous

2)the ‘vetting’ process is pure sub-optimal bullshit garbage, the border agents are hamstrung, constrained from doing their jobs and in most parts working against all that they were trained to do…their lives are at risk too being attacked by these illegals…I call them 3rd world scum…feral banal animals who should not be allowed entry to USA…these are dangerous bad people…this is indeed a dangerous situation now as Obama and Biden and Mayorkas have placed our wives and daughters at risk of gang rape and brutalization, death…when Americans are raped and murdered by the dangerous people inside the illegals, will Biden and Obama and Mayorkas be held responsible and be accountable?

3)Obama and Biden have purposely allowed millions of unvetted people, military aged males, bombers, terrorists etc. into USA KNOWINGLY, knowing that they would kill Americans, would rape and sodomize…so the issue is WHY? Which sane nation does this? It is as if they lit own funeral pyres. Who would do this to their own nation and people? Unless you are trying to hurt them? Is this possible? I am trying to understand and want some clarity for this is mind altering.

4)America is poised for one and more Bataclan (France 2015) type terror attacks, INSIDE America, where many, men, women and young persons will be killed, brutalized, raped, stabbed etc. just like Bataclan…one need sit back and just observe what took place across Europe…many of these people are so very dangerous to begin, America hating etc. and have intent only to harm…so why has Obama and Biden done this? What is the value added? There are OPPORTUNITY COSTS to every decision made and the costs here are horrendous. I see no good way out for USA. Our women, daughters are at risk.

5)As El Salvador’s President jail MS-13 (Mara Salvatrutra) in the MEGA prison jail, America is taking them in

6)The recent so called tightening at the border by Biden is a pure lie, a MISDIRECTION, the border is only constrained if the illegals hit 2,500 per day…so the border is NOT closed to illegals, Obama and Biden have lied and it is not only the DEMOCRATS who place us at risk but Republicans too. Speaker Johnson gave Ukraine, Taiwan etc. 90 billion US recently in foreign aid and he was declarative that there will be no foreign aid unless money goes to fund US border security yet he lost his testicles or outright lied to America and deceived us typical Washington fashion, for we looked and not one dollar, not 1$ went to border security.