Obama & Biden are waging JIHAD on America, a Holy War; Jihad by 'illegal immigration'! This is what they are doing where a sitting POTUS Biden is INVADING America! A POTUS is INVADING his own nation!
Jihad by 'Illegal Immigration'! Holy War, 'we will breed you out of existence', this is what Obama & Biden are doing to America knowing the islamist jihadist will rape & kill our women; Obama-Biden is
doing what the islamists are doing, jihad by immigration…Biden is waging Holy War on America with jihad by immigration, by illegal immigration, invading America in our face…
20,000 illegal rapists they are letting in daily, 14 million by November, 4 million ‘gotaways’, in USA now, we do not know names or where they are….among them so far 500 hard core muslim islamic North African and Middle Eastern terrorists who say they coming to cut lawns…not to gang rape with the Latino military aged ones, as they did across Merkel’s Europe, not to stab our girls in their vaginas and pound nails into their genitals, as they did in Israel and Bataclan France, no no, no, just to cut lawns…these are peaceful ‘decent’ men, not the 6th century medieval animals we think they are, no no no, just to cut lawns and make kabobs for us…not to stab, terrorize, rape us, kill us like Bataclan France.…no, we are mistaken.
Jihad by 'Illegal Immigration'! Holy War, America is being invaded by its own POTUS.
Alexander COVID News_a PCR manufactured fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Paul, I just read this in a stack awhile ago,
a statement by so-called President Biden two days ago announcing a new Global Health Security strategy. This is to counter the backlash against the W.H.O. treaty. This is just as frightening, when you see who is involved and how they plan to push the vaccine agenda in Africa and elsewhere. One line:
"Project Last Mile is a partnership with USAID, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the Global Fund, and Coca-Cola Corporation to ensure improved vaccine distribution and uptake"
So now we must boycott any and all Coca Cola products.
Here is more of his statement:
"We are working to make life-saving medicines and vaccines more rapidly available in health emergencies, including through supporting Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations. And we are leading efforts to ensure….the World Bank Group scale up lending for pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response….we will rally greater support for these efforts from other countries, the private sector, and civil society to ensure long-term impact.” - President Joe Biden, The Global Health
Truth be told !