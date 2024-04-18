doing what the islamists are doing, jihad by immigration…Biden is waging Holy War on America with jihad by immigration, by illegal immigration, invading America in our face…

20,000 illegal rapists they are letting in daily, 14 million by November, 4 million ‘gotaways’, in USA now, we do not know names or where they are….among them so far 500 hard core muslim islamic North African and Middle Eastern terrorists who say they coming to cut lawns…not to gang rape with the Latino military aged ones, as they did across Merkel’s Europe, not to stab our girls in their vaginas and pound nails into their genitals, as they did in Israel and Bataclan France, no no, no, just to cut lawns…these are peaceful ‘decent’ men, not the 6th century medieval animals we think they are, no no no, just to cut lawns and make kabobs for us…not to stab, terrorize, rape us, kill us like Bataclan France.…no, we are mistaken.

Jihad by 'Illegal Immigration'! Holy War, America is being invaded by its own POTUS.