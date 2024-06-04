Obama & Biden have INVADED America, a sitting POTUS invaded his own nation with unvetted illegals who among them are rapists, murderers, islamist jihadists; 16 million with 2 million GOTAWAYS; 200 of
the GOTAWAYS are estimated to be hardened TERROR cells islamists, right now inside USA, we do not know who they are or where they are; 2 million inside USA we have no idea where & 200 are jihadists
200 who will rape, kill Americans…
why have Obama and Biden done this to USA? why invade your own nation? why place our women and daughters at risk to these 6th century medieval feral animals? when they do strike, who will be blamed and what price would they pay as the deaths of Americans will be on their hands e.g. Obama and Biden and their administration…
Let me repeat once again: When Trump was sitting in the Big Chair, I wrote him that "If you do not take them out, they will take YOU out!" I later changed the "YOU" to *US* (all of us!). Four years went by. Trump completely failed to take out even a SINGLE Fat Rat criminal. The Fat Rat criminals had NOTHING to fear from "justice" under the Trump presidency - they ALL walked and got filthy rich in the process. I also predicted that if the Globalists took over our country, there would be HELL to pay. Since 2021 we've been reaping the fruits of Trump's failure. This alien "invasion" is just one of those 'Fruits of Failure'. I've been asking, was it a "failure", or was Trump playing his role, successfully, in the overall Globalist agenda? If you're not asking that question, then you're not critically-minded.
Dr. Alexander: Read Michael Yon's Substack. Why is he against Trump? Are the globalists paying him?