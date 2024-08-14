It’s Obama stupid! And he will bring the ‘hope and change’ fraud bigtime! To sell it again! Do not underestimate his potency on August 22nd 2024; remember, he did not run against Trump in 2016 or 2020, it was Biden who was placed there in 2020 to allow Harris to hook onto someone, UNTIL….it was always about Obama getting HARRIS in to get his next term to finish the destruction, transformation of America…only Harris will do what Obama needs to be done, to achieve his complete transformation…

You must find a way to bring forward breaking news during Obama’s speech at DNC and Harris’s speech at the DNC…

Trump is in trouble if he is so tight in Florida re polls and Harris is so tight in the national polls…Trump must get disciplined, must focus on the ISSUES only!

Stick to the EFF in issues! The personal attacks DO NOT work! Stop it POTUS Trump, if people in Trump world advising you to continue personal attacks, fire these bitches! These attacks do NOT work Sir, in all respects! Your campaign is apparently sabotaging your campaign! Some wheels have come off, so time to reset, re-focus! You are running against an inept, dangerous, incompetent, duplicitous Harris Walz team. Biden-omics have devastated Americans. Many good people out there seek to help you too, let them!

Stop talking stolen election, stop being personal, you and Vance….I say remove Vance during Harris’s nominee acceptance speech on August 22nd 2024; if you keep him, get him help when he speaks with women at his side and minorities….no more about mother and growing up etc., we got it…’just the facts Vance, just the facts…’

One more time, IMO, we may love Vance, find he is a great person, good background but he is not the right person today for your task. He has not helped you and cannot help you, the damage is done. Consider the landscape, consider optics. Near 3 months, lots of time. Swap out! White woman or minority woman at your side. Even a male but someone who can prosecute Harris’s devastating record. Vance has shown he cannot.

You need a war time consigliere Sir!

keep it POTUS Trump, ONLY on inflation, on the economy and how you will strength it, on the rapes and murders due to the 3rd world scum rapist killer illegals Harris let in, focus on ending he wars…focus on crime on the street, the devastating economy…focus on New York and New York city that has now become the rape capital of USA due to the illegals…the rapes are being done by illegals let in by Harris and Biden…focus on that….the migrant crisis continues and ICE is being subverted…and you have the pink pussy hat mayor Adams telling us don’t blame him as mayor, blame the federal government, so that is Harris right! Many of the illegals come to prey on Americans, do not come for the American dream, they are rapists, bombers, killers, stabbers…

Come on POTUS Trump, this is a ‘WILLIE HORTON’ moment, you must ‘Willie Horton’ Kamala Harris, come on, it is not that hard, tie all the rapes and murders by the illegals to her, it is her illegals policy so tie it for God damn sake:

Is this a VPOTUS Kamala Harris & Willie Horton & Governor Michael Dukakis moment? Is this what we are facing now? Has Kamala Harris done to American women and girls what Michael Dukakis recklessly did to innocent people with criminal Willie Horton? And which costed Dukakis the election against Bush Sr.

Background: Willie Horton (photo below) was a convict in Massachusetts who escaped and was serving time for murder; he skipped out on a temporary furlough from prison and then committed robbery, rape, and assault. Yes, that Willie.

‘Daniel Davon-Bonilla, 24, of Nicaragua, allegedly grabbed a 46-year-old woman and threw her to the ground before raping her while holding a knife to her throat Sunday around 9 p.m. under the Riegelmann Boardwalk, cops and the sources said.

The police are being undercut and subverted and handcuffed by the sanctuary city madness and NYC etc. is a sanctuary city…he and police cannot go after them…you giving them 30,000 US dollars $ on cash cards on crossing into USA? free housing? clothes, free healthcare? free education? now we learn they get Medicaid and Medicare too? what the fuck is this? The ‘right to shelter’ is not for these 3rd world scum rapist killer illegals, it is and was for our homeless, even our vets…our vets are on the street yet we give illegals flatscreens and nice beds and homes?

Harris and Biden and Obama did this, and why? Votes…yes, it’s coming, citizenship for all of them and then Texas is lost and thus White House is lost.

she Harris owns all Biden did, yet she is that close in the polls? Remember too, last year and this year voters said, 60%, anyone but Biden or Trump…do not pretend…this was not going to be an easy sell yet we know Trump is the best option on tap BUT his campaign is being subverted. Harris opened the border to illegals who now rape and kill American women and girls, it is Harris who opened the jails and decimated prior great cities, states, it is Harris who forced DEI in military and now we have 4 wars on deck or about to start, it is Harris who wants our teens to have transgender surgeries to turn boy to girls and girls to boys physically, it is Harris who pushed for boys and men to enter women, girls showers to potentially rape, sodomize them,

it is Harris who wanted males to enter women sports, it is Harris who incarcerated many black American males and Hispanics too (legal) for minor charges and even escalated the charges to imprison them and hid evidence, refused to release evidence that would have freed innocent men, black men on death row…it is Harris who destroyed lives of many black men in California, it is Harris who forced businesses and lives shut down during COVID and imprisoned them if they opened, it is Harris who fostered the burning down of Ferguson and Minnesota etc. and she now has her wingman Walz who led that, it is Harris who lied up to the minute that Biden was mentally fit to remain POTUS, and overall, it is Harris, Biden, Obama who have conspired to decimate the greatest nation on earth.

And all of this is really ‘it is Obama’…all that Harris did was really Obama…she is his girl!

How could the polls be so close after the last 4 years? Who is sabotaging Trump in the Republican campaign? The election is being taken away from Trump in his face, AGAIN, as they stole it in 2020 with the fraud COVID PCR created pandemic and the Malone Bourla Bancel Weissman deadly mRNA vaccine. Yes, with tampered votes too. But do not discredit the impact of the fraud pandemic for the lockdowns hurt millions, and badly. It Trump for he was CEO. Yet the RNC under Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles wrote out, whitewashed any mention of COVID or the mRNA vaccine in the RNC convention in Milwaukee. Why?

I just saw a devastating add on FOX (yes, I wanted to raise my blood pressure for a few minutes as was lightheaded) that slammed Trump and elevated Harris…on FOX…how? Trump cannot get such an add against Harris on CNN…so who the EFF is doing this?

If you wish to give a donation to help, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

