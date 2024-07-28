Obama sought to destroy the US military & arm Iran with our drones & naval ships, Biden & Harris were finishing it; now reports of classified B1-B bomber crashing (500 million cost), why? overweight
crew: "Air Force crew crashes B1-B, causes half a billion in damage. Cause? Lax discipline. One crew member injured because he (she??) weighs nearly 300 fucking pounds." Russia/China laughs at us now!
Just one more reason to never vote for a Democrat for President again! People who hate their country, what it stands for and the people that live in it, should never be leading our military!!! Joe Biden fucked up our withdrawal from Afghanistan worse than a brain dead 3 year old would!!! Obama gave 400 Million in cash to Iran! He broke international law doing it! Joe gave them 6 Billion dollars and what happened shortly after??? Israel was attacked by Hamas and Iran started backing both Hamas and Hezbollah on Israeli’s northern border!!! We should never let another Democrat lead our military!!!
Heartbreaking