Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
30m

The Pom Pom, could not find a better name...

Reply
Share
George Romey's avatar
George Romey
26m

Although I think Mace can be a grandstander and drama queen at times she's perfect for this. She will tear into Pom Pom like a worm burrowing into the dirt. I also like the name Pom Pom.

Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture