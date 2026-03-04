Of AG Pom Pom Pam Bambi & congresswoman Mace, great showdown in the making & I love it, for Pom Pom has failed & Epstein pedophilic sage heats up! Mace subpoenas Pom Pom (24-19): “AG Bondi claims
DOJ has released all of Epstein files. The record is clear: they have not,” Mace said in a post on X. “The Epstein case is one of the greatest cover-ups in American history,” Mace wrote. In addition
to Mace, four other Republicans joined most of the panel’s Democrats in voting to subpoena Bondi, who is a Republican: Lauren Boebert of Colorado; Pennsylvania’s Scott Perry; Tim Burchett of Tennessee; and Michael Cloud of Texas.
Also:
House (congress) kills effort to release all congressional sexual misconduct and harassment reports
Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., had forced the vote in light of allegations that her Republican colleague, Rep. Tony Gonzales of Texas, sent sexual text messages to a subordinate.
Why would the congress stop, kill that bill? What is there to hide about the rape and sexual abuse by congresspersons in the congress TODAY?
Hat-tip to Mace! This lady got balls like church bells! She is going balls to the wall! I getting insider information from people I know in congress NOW that if Mace in the building, some congressmen so very afraid of her, they refuse to enter. Oh how I love it! Mace is schlonging all them rapist congressmen and she is going to fry them!
Mace coming for all you who THINK you got away, she is coming! I love it!
Also:
Justice Dept., Under Pressure From Trump, Fails to Build Autopen Case Against Biden
Prosecutors in the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington were unable to build a case, underscoring the department’s increasing inability to follow through on the president’s desire to indict his rivals.
‘Former President Joseph R. Biden Jr. has forcefully denied assertions that his use of the autopen broke the law, calling President Trump and his allies “liars.”
Something stinks but somehow it is stuck, cannot move forward!
The Pom Pom, could not find a better name...
Although I think Mace can be a grandstander and drama queen at times she's perfect for this. She will tear into Pom Pom like a worm burrowing into the dirt. I also like the name Pom Pom.