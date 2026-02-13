She The Pom Pom queen, thought in the last hearing she was an ace but when she refused to acknowledge the Epstein victims standing behind her, women who as little girls had male billionaires who still today run around US congress and Senate and are sitting there, run around Palm Beach and them circles, put their adult male penises (seems many are were wealthy xxxxx males) into their child vaginas or anuses of little boys (you see I am not Leake, I do not get confused with terms like ‘dork’ to describe these monsters, no one can constrain the truth from me), forced rape and sex on them, forced sick massages, were just the worst sick vile human beings, then she The Pom Pom, revealed very poor form! Should have been fired but I have realized NOW ‘you are fired’ was just make-believe Apprentice, like everything else.

So this ‘young and restless’ (never stand alongside her when she has a weapon in her hand if you do not want your head blown off by mistake and I guess she did not know that international law constrains you from taking photos and parading prisoners as she did here for photo op, e.g. prisoners must be treated with dignity, and not exposed to public curiosity) diva as head of DHS (this ‘always at a fashion show’ diva Noem) has a hissy fit over her safety blankie, fires the pilot most likely for her mistake as maybe was too busy putting on her hair extensions, then has to immediately hire him back for no one could fly the plane. Boy I want to laugh so very hard but these are things to make you actually cry for you realize how these clowns POTUS Trump put in these agencies, these FOX ‘pump’ clowns, these fashion inept clowns are destroying already troubled agencies and making USA a laughingstock. DHS was born out of 911 and was questionable from get go, and we know it needed rehaul, taken to the studs and redone…diva Noem is burying it. I hope it regains some standing for many of those agents are good peoples…skilled…

I hope POTUS Trump understands the idiocy of these people (and damage they do to his presidency, and I guess we shall see in the midterms) and gets rid of them and makes us proud again, MAPA…make Americans proud again…please! Full support POTUS Trump! May God shower you with favor.

Kristi Noem fires pilot over a blanket – but is forced to reinstate him to fly home

