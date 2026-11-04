Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
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https://palexander.substack.com/p/maga-is-dead-it-is-over-america-has

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WolfCub18
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Voting for the socialist democrats is a fools errand! God bless America 🇺🇸

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