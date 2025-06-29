Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
8mEdited

I used to like mark levin. And as a fellow attorney in the profession, I used to respect his expertise and knowledge. I don't agree with him on hardly anything anymore.

Oh well! Fun to watch this stuff though

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Awaken The Lions In Truth's avatar
Awaken The Lions In Truth
3m

The enemy is NOT IRAN, nor Russia or even China, but America's enemies always were within her own borders, like a Trojan horse for better than 100+ years - and 97% of them sit in Congress regardless if they identify as right wing or left wing progressive, they all belong to the very same vulture. Mark Levin and Israel , just get in line.

THIS IS THE REAL ENEMY, they all follow the DEVIL.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture