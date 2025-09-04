Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Thomas A Braun RPh
3m

Have you listened to Dr. Malone explain how Big Medicine controls CDC and etc and how they create bias research to push drugs that harm into hospitals and physicians offices? How they manipulate and present data that is fraudulent? How they buy approvals by wining and dining CDC officials. The most egreriuous was wining and dining the head of the FDA when Purdue Fredricks wanted Oxycontin to be approved for being none addicting and then killed over 600,000+

Americans over the years? Then off course we have the greatest medical crime of the 21st century which is the RNA injections. Why don't you attack the root causes of our dysfunctional medical system and not attack people? Let RFK Jr. do is job and support him and his decisions as to he wants to help change our sickcare system to a healthcare system. I heard today that 74% of Americans have a chronic disease. We are going down the tubes if this isnt stopped. I have a full library of books detailing the continued fradulent activities that needs to be stopped now and has fallen on deaf ears in DC for over 50 years! I like your self poirtrait.

Primum non nocere
7m

Posted this elsewhere but as true here as there...

The Military-Bigpharma industrial complex is an exceptionally expansive public-private partnership that since 1986 has enjoyed a litigation proof ROI landslide…. and Congress, the media, public health agencies, professional medical societies and academia have all tapped into the revenue steam and ALL OF THEM are compromised because of it.

