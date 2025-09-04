Is this photo above representative of our government officials, especially those heading CDC, HHS, FDA, NIH etc.? our prior prestigious health agencies. Why would mRNA injections remain available for infants as young as six months old via SPIKEVAX etc.? Why has RFK Jr. allowed this to remain? This is insanity and it must end; there remains and exists no clinical, scientific, medical data or evidence to support the Malone Bourla Pfizer et al. mRNA vaccine. None. Today. So why has POTUS Trump or RFK Jr. not moved to stop it? What is constraining POTUS Trump from putting a stop to the mRNA vaccine? He knows that it is harmful.

That said, long live POTUS Trump, I wish this man, our POTUS huge success and blessings, I want him to succeed for USA and for his own self for I think he means well. I am not interested in his personal affairs as I opine on what is best for USA. Trump, no one has ever been more poorly treated and maligned and harassed than Trump. I want our Lord to cover him with safety. Long live RFK Jr., I wish him huge success and to have safety and peace. I think a good man. I think seeks to make his mark positively.

Fire Malone from ACIP (the likes of people like him), he is all that is wrong about our public health, our medical research, our science, our academic publishing etc. He is a fraud and con and he knows it, and many know it. He stayed silent shilling on mRNA vaccine in 2021 etc. when he knew the harms and all the wrongs. He worked on the technology, and he knew. Still does. He plays a game as though he is on the outside. That he is alike you, looking in. One incredible misdirection. He did this, the many deaths are in part due to his work on mRNA and his silence. He failed to tell the public what he knew. He knew about reverse transcription etc. All. He knew it could not stay at injection site but was silent. That is the question (s) under oath for him…why were you silent? He is a duplicitous fraud. RFK Jr. made a serious mistake putting him on that ACIP committee that was already devastated and did so much wrong in COVID.

Now that I have that out of the way, let me say:

So where are we now?

RFK Jr. is in trouble for he is inside the DC swamp. Knives out for him so I pray God grants him safety and his family and covers him and protects him.

I like him. I want him to defeat all these bastards in DC. To burn CDC and FDA down to the studs. Tear it down. Redo, same for HHS and NIH.

I do think RFK Jr. means well. Wants to help Americans. I am not interested in his past and personal life etc. I am interested in his work now. It is clear there was the RFK Jr. before his endorsement of Trump and the RFK Jr. after. The latter being the ‘silenced’ one. That is clear. Silenced on the truth about OWS lockdowns and the mRNA vaccine. Had RFK Jr. continued his run for POTUS and won, he would have in one minute of being sworn in, stopped the Malone mRNA vaccine in its tracks. That RFK Jr. That was his plan. All he does and says now is NOT RFK Jr. He is protecting the job and salary he got. But that former RFK Jr. is the one we supported and admired. We loved. He knew the harms and deaths from the Malone mRNA shots. We may have actually gotten some real court hearings of those who did wrong in COVID and the mRNA vaccine. Had RFK Jr., the REAL one, stayed.

POTUS Trump is trapped because he trusted his medical and health advisors and approved the OWS Malone Bourla et al. Pfizer et al. mRNA vaccine that has failed day one and killed. He knew, he saw, across all these years. Yet claimed the OWS lockdowns saved millions of lives and that the mRNA vaccine saved millions of lives. We all knew that was wrong and false and he had to have known. Too. This is where he is and was trapped for how could he admit it was wrong to bring OWS lockdowns and mRNA vaccine given the deaths caused? He saw the deaths. But then he would be liable. So he is trapped. I always felt he was never in on the wrongs and malevolence of COVID and the vaccine as many have argued. Yet he is trapped.

But all he needed to do was stand up and stop the vaccine. He did not. But he wants to.

Reality is that we have Trump term one 2020 who was lied to, deceived, conned, misled into believing we had a real pandemic when we had NONE, we never had a pandemic, that this so-called COVID (and I do not believe this, I think some type of poison, toxin, chemical provoking serious respiratory type symptoms in at risk persons etc.) was real, and he believed it was real….that there was a PCR test that really was a ‘process’ to amplify DNA (not a diagnostic test) and that he did not know it was manufactured to test everything as POSITIVE and was 95% false-positive (we locked down USA and the world with a 95% false-positive, most never were positive, we pulled people out of societies for a lie…a false-positive lie), that he Trump believed the lie about asymptomatic transmission (over 5 years now we can find not one case of this), that he believed that 5 year old healthy Johnny was at the same risk of serious outcome if exposed to whatever this fraud was, as 85 year old granny with 5 underlying medical conditions despite the vast age differential and differential in baseline risk, that he believed it all and approved Operation Warp Speed (OWS) that drive lockdowns and school closures and the deadly failed Malone Bancel Sahin Weissman, Bourla Pfizer Moderna BioNTech et al. that killed…that POTUS Trump was so badly misled and trusted the evil animals save Giroir, in this lunatic clown car Task Force…

I argue Trump term two is more of the same as to COVID and the mRNA vaccine. Trump is being subverted by people inside his administration who have no interest in doing the right thing. Just self-enrichment. They are working against him.

Fact is the OWS program, the lockdowns, and mRNA vaccine were brought under POTUS Trump, and he saw things (and was advised and counselled) to make him go along and approve the lockdowns and the vaccine. He cannot change that now. Cannot blame no one. The buck stops with Trump. Likely we all would have done same if in his position and lied to the way he was. He actually felt that millions of Americans would have died from the fraud COVID, and he genuinely wanted to save lives. He like all of us grew to learn that the isolation, the fraud over-cycled PCR process, the dehydration of our elderly via isolation, the malnourishment, the DNR orders, the abuse of our elderly, the denial of antibiotics needed for bacterial pneumonia secondary to any viral entity, the denial of early treatment protocols, the mistreatment, the deadly sedatives like ketamines, propofol, midazolam, lorazepam, fentanyl, dia-morphine etc., the deadly Remdesivir (kidney and liver toxic failed EBOLA drug, a drug in search of a disease like how tamiflu sought a disease etc.), and the deadly ventilator. Destroyed the lungs of our precious family and friends. We grew to learn that it is an was the medical and policy response as outlined above, that killed the vast majority of our high-risk and elderly.

But he Trump, knew the truth a while now. It is clear in the society. Too many questions. Too many deaths to be oblivious.

But we have had years now that POTUS Trump, Biden, Trump now knows and knew the lockdowns failed, OWS harmed, and the mRNA vaccine failed and killed. So, all are late to the table while we the people have been crying out for relief and to be made ‘whole’ again.

This is simple:

1)bad evil dogs, evil people in our governments, deep state, health officials, medical doctors etc., with sick malevolent ‘behind the curtain’ people for their reasons, brought a fraud fake non-pandemic and used the lie of asymptomatic spread and the need for useless failed harmful face masks, to coerce POTUS Trump to lockdown on about March 15th 2020. On or about. It was a disaster for it was a lie. All of COVID for had we done NOTHING, most who died would be alive today.

2)Trump approved OWS and under it, drugs, lockdowns, and the mRNA vaccine. Period. No one else to blame, he was in charge. Deceived, but in charge.

3)Biden rolled the Malone et al. mRNA vaccine out, continued the OWS, and mandated the vaccine, wrongfully for the mRNA vaccine day one, all versions, were always non-sterilizing (did not stop infection or transmission as so was MOOT, no mandate had any basis) and the mRNA vaccine by Pfizer and Moderna and BioNTech did not protect the upper airways. It was a failure day 1! Yet the lockdowns were hardened and prolonged.

4)Today, September 2025, Trump knows the mRNA vaccine is deadly yet has not pulled it. Why? There is no question. No new evidence needed. IMO he was bound for Rushmore and can get there if he stands against the deadly OWS and mRNA vaccine. We have waited. No one is to blame but Trump. He approved it. I am afraid this is the fact. Though he was deceived. But he made the decisions on OWS and vaccine. Buck stops there. RFK Jr. knows same and will not pull the mRNA vaccine. Why? No new data is needed, and plus no comparative clinical study can be conducted for the baseline risk in the population is effectively zero. They all know. Always knew. RFK Jr. cut his teeth on this and he knows. Yet ‘every refuge has a price’. He made his decision to go silent and easy once he endorsed POTUS Trump. It was clear.

5)Today, we have the heads of the key health agencies CDC, FDA, NIH, HHS, NIAID etc. we all fought against due to the deadliness of the COVID and vaccine, now playing a game. Makary, Oz, Prasad, Bhattacharya et al. Games.

6) I was asked to go soft now on mRNA vaccine, praise it, speak of the future, step back, say I support the mRNA vaccine. I said no. I cannot. In no way. I am the face of the COVID fraud resistance in Canada and USA, against the fraud mRNA vaccine, among some very special brilliant warrior people, many here. I love them…But I am one of the key fighters. I lost a lot, many also did, my academic appointment, my jobs, income, for 5 years now (thank God for Foster Coulson TWC who helped people like me, McCullough, Risch etc. when we were blacklisted) because 1) I worked for POTUS Trump and 2) I stood up against the Malone Bourla et al. mRNA vaccine. Issue is I cannot destroy my credibility and integrity for a job in the Trump administration. I am not Malone. I always fought against the mRNA vaccine, it was failed and deadly day 1. I was not for the mRNA vaccine when there were no clear deaths (nor did I shill for it and remain silent on the harms etc.) then switch to against it when deaths accumulated. Again, I am not a Malone type. I am no con. I stood with POTUS Trump day one, worked for him. Again, I am not a Johnny come lately con praising Trump for a job. Again, I am not a Malone type.

I will not compromise my integrity for a job. The Malone et al. mRNA vaccine killed. All that RFK Jr. needed to do day one was stop it. All POTUS Trump needed to do was stop it! No one has. All we are getting is games.

7)IMO, Makary FDA, Oz, Bhattacharya NIH etc. are blocking for RFK Jr. So it appears to me. I know to many of you too. To confuse us into thinking they are ‘doing stuff’…ask yourself, was Moderna’s SPIKEVAX rescinded? for 6-month-old infants after RFK Jr. returned from holiday? ssshhhh, sssshh, did Paul just ask that again?

In the end, they have one task, to misdirect the public, for mRNA vaccine is here to stay, their job is to maintain it, to bring more, using all types of schemes, all vaccine (chicken and egg etc.), all, are to be transitioned to mRNA vaccine. The future world is an AI dominated re-wired world with mRNA vaccine. Period. The decision was made, and serious money is being made. So, the deception and the games continue.

I support POTUS Trump and think he can get to Rushmore if he stands up now against the entire fraud of COVID (devised to help topple his re-election and it did) and stops the mRNA vaccine today! If honesty, openness, transparency, explicitness etc. prevail, maybe, just maybe, people in high places will do the right thing for the American people.

I know Trump is a good man, a good human being, and I want him to stand up and do the right thing. I think he is the ONE. To do it. It is yet to be done as to the fraud of COVID and the deadly OWS and deadly mRNA vaccine. We are here because POTUS Trump got conned and is afraid to admit the God damn truth that he was deceived, and he made a catastrophic mistake with the OWS lockdowns and the deadly Malone mRNA vaccine. Two of the greatest disasters on USA happened under POTUS Trump, approved by him, being the deadly waste of time OWS lockdowns and the deadly Malone mRNA Bourla Pfizer Bancel Moderna Weissman Kariko Sahin BioNTech gene technology pseudo-uridine Lipid nano-particle injection delivery platform.

But come on POTUS Trump, it is not too late, yet it is way past time to act, to ‘make American whole again’. I/we are counting on you.

Stop the mRNA technology across the board and the vaccine. None. For no one. There is no clinical or medical basis for any of this.