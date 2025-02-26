26-point deficit in six weeks, and run advertisements comparing Conservative leader, Pierre Poilievre, to Donald Trump.

What? Who is running in Canada?

Hold on, I need to go get my bottle of whisky, bush rum, and gin, chased with tequila to cope with this…not Trudeau, not Freeland…oh God no! and yes, I need to smoke 3 joints too to understand this…

What did you do Daddy T? I want Canadians unified but not for this. Yet you single handedly did this! A Trudeau government will doom Canada. He has to go!