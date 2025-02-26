Oh my God! Did Trump just turn the Canadian election from Conservatives back to Liberals? YES! Liberals erased a 26 point deficit now lead Conservatives by 2 points! An Ipsos survey released late
on Tuesday showed the left-leaning Liberals have 38% public support and the official opposition right-of-center Conservatives have 36%. Trump has UNIFIED Canada! The Liberals have overturned a 26-
26-point deficit in six weeks, and run advertisements comparing Conservative leader, Pierre Poilievre, to Donald Trump.
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
What? Who is running in Canada?
Hold on, I need to go get my bottle of whisky, bush rum, and gin, chased with tequila to cope with this…not Trudeau, not Freeland…oh God no! and yes, I need to smoke 3 joints too to understand this…
What did you do Daddy T? I want Canadians unified but not for this. Yet you single handedly did this! A Trudeau government will doom Canada. He has to go!
That’s great. I want to see Canada turn into a communist cesspool.
In a way, who cares? If Canadian voters really think things will improve under another Liberal government in Ottawa, then so be it. They'll have to live with it. Remember the old saying about getting the government you deserve.