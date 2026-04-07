Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
2h

$150 a barrel is nothing compared to what that will imply, and that's aside from the fact that it will likely go higher than $150. But lest you forget, let me remind you: they NEED and WANT a **major** crisis. Iran could be the path for them to attain that goal. We'll know very soon if that's the case.

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1 reply by Dr. Paul Alexander
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Dr. Paul Alexander
6m

you have no choice POTUS Trump, push back whatever deadline you made, its insane. find a way to negotiate peace.

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