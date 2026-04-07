Some have even called for military revolt…this is very extreme and a very dangerous situation…will crash markets and place us in a very dangerous situation as to enemies…bad folk will poke hard…so NO, no revolt, but where is Dan Caine on this? chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff…what is his role in this…can he not reign in the dry-drunk and his insanity? no doubt Trump is taking tone from the dry-drunk who is getting his rocks off on this…willing to take us to a place where our sons and daughters die…needlessly and wrongfully…having double-tapped triple-tapped killed innocent people already in this sordid affair.

Is Epstein that potent to have this effect beyond the grave or from wherever he is now living secretly? For do not be fooled, Epstein shit wrapped up in all of this too…

Can POTUS Trump step back from the water’s edge, can he find it in him to climb off the ledge? Can he fire the dry-drunk sexual predator and such like him around him so that he can engage some sober thought? It is desperately needed, real Statesmen and women are needed now, not the devastating ‘yes-men bobble heads’ around him and not ‘ventilator that killed thousands Kushner’ or Witkoff, two of the most conflicted one-sided biased people seeking to ‘negotiate’ for peace. ha ha ha that is like the CIA investigating the FBI…or Corey investigating Noem for illicit use of money to build Mile-High club bedrooms on DHS jets…it’s like that. just like that.

TRUMP UNHINGED

'WHOLE CIVILIZATION WILL DIE TONIGHT'