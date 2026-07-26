Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Primum non nocere's avatar
Primum non nocere
6h

Illegal immigration is a much greater threat to USA stability than Iran will ever be... ever. EVER.

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2 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander
Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
5hEdited

Sow the wind, reap the whirlwind. Trump had NO idea what he was getting into - NONE at all.

Or maybe he did (?). If the goal was to bring about the major crisis that they NEED, WANT, and will CREATE if necessary, then they're going to get *exactly* what they've wanted. Continue monitoring ...

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