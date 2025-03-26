has been charged now with also investigating how Goldberg got onto the call in this SIGNAL-GATE…now Musk and his BIG BALLS employee is going to ‘plug’ into this…but we are not fools, we are not stupid, we know how this happened as it is clear, Walsh said it was him, but now he is investigating himself and he said he spoke to Elon Musk today to release his BIG BALLS DOGE people to help figure out what he himself Walsh did…

This is and was an extraordinary breach of national security. It is not the result, it was what was done getting there. This was a military operation, this is ‘classified’ no matter the bullshit we are being told now…

I watched Radcliff and Tulsi today on the hill and their testimony was tortured and I think they were not entirely truthful…it is not me to decide but if the Democrats get the house, they will be back on the hill…they should not do this IMO, they have good stellar names…

Now they are trying to bullshit us and say someone who worked for Mike Walsh did this, yet Walsh already said he himself did it…so they are trying to throw a staffer under the bus??? So soon?

Do you understand the problem here? the games, the bullshit…why can’t these people admit they fucked up and how it will be fixed, maybe fire someone and move on…why can’t Hegseth admit he made a serious near grave error…stop the bullshit and stop trying to cover-up for the Democrats will not let this go and if they get back the congress-House in 2027, they will move to impeach you POTUS Trump and will drag all of the 18 into hearings and will go hard…

POTUS Trump, I think Walsh is part of a group setting you up subverting you…I do…and they will now be known as the Houthi 18…you need to ask him how Goldberg’s number was on his phone…ask him that…why can’t the FBI take this now? Why not a special counsel? And let it be investigated and step away, for had it gone south, had this reporter put out the classified content minutes before the bombings, had it been leaked and gotten into bad nefarious hands, our soldiers could have been ambushed and tortured and dragged through the streets of Yemen like in Mogadishu…

POTUS Trump, we believe you can do the right thing here and will do it…so over to you! Huge trust in you and I support you! You are being subverted, the call is coming from ‘INSIDE THE HOUSE’. You are the POTUS, you have to get a handle on this and not let it get away from you. The American people today after the COVID year under you (deadly OWS lockdowns and mRNA transfection vaccine) and after Biden’s 4 devastating year, are VERY VERY smart…they learnt a lot…they know spin and bullshit…so POTUS Trump, in all respects, deep respect for you, please get these people to speak truth and be open, to be clear, transparent, and explicit. Our concern is not the successful bombings, thank God for expert soldiers and fighter pilots etc., but had it gone wrong because of the clusterfuck, our soldiers could have been killed, including those on the ground. Hegseth placed our troops in potential harms way.

‘Somalis dragged the body of an American soldier through the streets of Mogadishu Monday and danced around the wreckage of U.S. helicopters and armored personnel carriers destroyed in a firefight.

One senior Pentagon official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said initial reports indicate at least 12 U.S. soldiers have been killed in the recent round of fighting in Mogadishu and that "dozens" have been wounded. "It could go higher," the official said of the death toll.’