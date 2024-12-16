Trump’s war 2.0 is REAL, he has many enemies within the house, salivating to destroy him, with their own agenda and demands and will damage him to get there, they have trillions on deck to lose if he gets his way…the special interests, the lobbyists, the malfeasants come from the left and the right! The buildings in Washington are full of glitter and gild as was Rome, but both are and were built on sewers and swamp, remains so! We need to rally around 47!