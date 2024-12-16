ok ok ok, let us calm to FCUK down, I know we seeing some troubling signs, some wobbly picks, some subversions of daddy T etc., yet we have to TRUST him, give him a chance, give RFK Jr. a chance, came
too far, so hold on, let us calm down and give Trump some space, let him act, let him try to do the good things, we can judge after people fail, we ain't there yet; I too troubled but I trust
Trump’s war 2.0 is REAL, he has many enemies within the house, salivating to destroy him, with their own agenda and demands and will damage him to get there, they have trillions on deck to lose if he gets his way…the special interests, the lobbyists, the malfeasants come from the left and the right! The buildings in Washington are full of glitter and gild as was Rome, but both are and were built on sewers and swamp, remains so! We need to rally around 47!
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Who else do we have?
I for one, already see DJT's influence in Canada - so far, so good. We too are a mess in Canada. In fact far worse.
I think we have to be alert and at the same time patient. ... yet vocal about our disagreement with his choices.
They are all “chosen” for Trump- more than likely AIPAC/it’s handlers etc.. just like Rep Thomas Massie explained. Either we have all been played OR it’s a case of keep your friends close and enemies closer. The World 🌎 is watching