dropped the files, played us for fools on Epstein…too many big whigs in the documents, it seems, even Kash playing us for fools…I don’t think these people realize that 1)their names and careers can be destroyed in the very same alternative media that gave them play to get onto Daddy T’s short list for jobs and 2)the left will be in power one day and sooner than later so get your damn acts together. Stop preening. I mean to you AG Bondi. Do your job as AG. Stop the photo ops and media tours.

I must admit, I do feel like how Maria looked on some mornings, just naturally. She is such a beautiful glamorous lady so either this was photoshopped to make her look drunk or a bad angle or just she was tired…but gggeeezzzeee….

All this to say, I see Trump being subverted so please stop subverting POTUS Trump and saddle up to help him deliver his promises. All of you knuckleheads in his cabinet. You know who I mean. This isn’t about you, it is about Trump’s agenda. And America. Making America Great….Help him, he seeks to do good, step back from the podium and camera just do your job! Help POTUS Trump!

btw, someone should please whisper to Secretary Kristi Noem, quietly, so that no one hears, ssshhhhh, tell her quietly that we do not think it is and was such a wise idea to take selfies and photos of herself in front of prisoners in the El Salvador prison etc. Not good. Not good at all. Why? it can raise questions….ssshhhh, so that no one hears this that I am saying, listen easy and close your eyes…for it seems someone did not read the Trump administration **cough cough Pete Hegseth, Mike Waltz, Tulsi Gabbard, Susie Wiles etc. cough cough ** nimrods the riot act about handling classified information and classified discussions (now we learn Waltz has had 20 SIGNAL calls on all US classified crises globally…question, who was on those calls with him? and did they all sit silent in the Senate, basically deceiving the Senate and nation? under oath?)

…as well as the fashionistas that you do not go taking photos or selfies with prisoners in them for wait (no one), this was NOT a photo op raid, just wait for it…it’s coming, wait a bit more…**cough cough Alien enemies Act** indicates war and invoked as such…right? I do not want Noem’s photo ops to hurt POTUS Trump. That is all. Let us see. Read…

Remember, Trump admin said we were at war with these deported peoples, and at war we are with these killer gang vermin (and I support POTUS Trump’s move to get them out) but trust me, they, detractors and haters, are preparing to go at Trump with this…civilians are not covered by this Geneva conventions rule but ‘governments’ and military are and last time I checked, fashionista Noem is a government employee. Can someone explain this to Madame Noem please. Again, so that it does not hurt POTUS Trump. And so no more such photos. Word to you Madame Noem, I don’t want to see you in trouble for I found your work in your state to be good, strong, you have super future promise, but know this is not permitted, not that it is frowned upon, it is actually not permitted.