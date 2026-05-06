'Old age' according to these Cambridge scientists really begins at age 66 in terms of the structural (anatomical) and physiological workings of the brain; puberty stretches to your 30s? how do we
protect the brain? this article is very interesting and I wanted to share...'childhood ends at nine years old' neurologically speaking?
‘Their work revealed that, neurologically speaking, childhood seems to end at age nine, while adolescence persists for far longer than we may have previously imagined, at least in terms of how we think and view the world, extending into our early 30s. Our main adult phase stretches for more than three decades, from our 30s to our 60s. The brain then enters a different phase around 66, which signals the onset of later life.’
No doubt this is preliminary findings and require validation research with proper stronger research methods that are prospective, long-term…but these findings are succulent en face…I share.
Now we know why these damn children at 35 do not want to leave the home and stand on their own two feet…ha ha ha…because they are still teens. ha ha ha
https://ca.yahoo.com/style/key-phases-brain-changes-protect-071500127.html
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What was the age 25 and brain sutures fully close