Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paul Frohlich's avatar
Paul Frohlich
2h

Canada just killed 400 ostriches. Fuck you Canada. Alberta must separate from those globalist assholes. Fuck your fascism Canada. Fuck all of you voting Big Pharma globalist in.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Chew's avatar
Chew
2h

This year is just like any other—there's no significant change or turning point. People will continue to follow blindly, and those who seek power will remain tyrants. Most of you do not understand numerology or the occult and prefer to remain followers. Our time is limited, and yet you all choose to live in a fear state of being.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander and others
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture