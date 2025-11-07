Old system, new system, why 2025 is the most extraordinary PIVOTAL period in history! TIPPING point! 3 TIPPING points! Technology & its evolution will change world in next 25 years; I find interesting
Why 2025 is the single most pivotal year in our lifetime | Peter Leyden; technology adoption curve, an old system is being dismantled, we are in the middle of this, 80 year cycles & we are in midst of
one now e.g. 1787 to 1812, 1865 to 1890, and 1945 to 1970 and NOW, 2025 to…can America lead this next new cycle? Who can or will? Should this new cycle not be America’s? Does our great POTUS understand the incredible moment in history he is in? Can he ensure the American dream exists for all? Not just top 1%…
Canada just killed 400 ostriches. Fuck you Canada. Alberta must separate from those globalist assholes. Fuck your fascism Canada. Fuck all of you voting Big Pharma globalist in.
This year is just like any other—there's no significant change or turning point. People will continue to follow blindly, and those who seek power will remain tyrants. Most of you do not understand numerology or the occult and prefer to remain followers. Our time is limited, and yet you all choose to live in a fear state of being.