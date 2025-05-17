Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Jorge Fernandez
Understood -- there were criminals-a-plenty inside our government. Many are still there.

Okay, so that's clear and accepted (by any honest person).

QUESTION: Why hasn't Donald J. Trump done anything about it? Why hasn't he gone after or taken out a single one of those criminals? Why does Trump do **NOTHING**? YOU, like many of us, know who they are and what they did. The course of action seems to be mighty obvious, right?

YOU, like some of us, would be after these Fat Rats criminals with everything at our disposal (which, as POTUS, is a LOT!!!). WHY HASN'T TRUMP? Why does Trump continue giving these criminals a free pass?

Chelie
Oleander? You’ve got to be kidding me! Oleander grows all over Florida. Planted by landscapers. Caterpillars that are reddish brown, with long black spiny hairs hatch out on these plants strip the leaves off and are also poisonous. I don’t see many people using them in their landscaping as most are aware they are deadly to animals and humans. They morph into polka dot wasp moths. My cousin had unknowingly planted several of these beautiful, toxic shrubs with their sweet smelling flowers that killed their pet rabbit years back. Highly toxic.

