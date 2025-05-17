thinking fast on how they could monetize it! Nerium oleander; the frenzy, I got many calls and sent information to review for they wanted to move forward on it and I told the senior folk are you people fucking crazy! They wanted Trump to have it and for him to go on national media and tout it and say it’s a cure…I was shocked how stupid they were and how dangerous they were! Dangerous and reckless. I saw it as a risk to Trump and would have destroyed his name and Presidency then if he promoted this. It was all risk, no benefit. I saw only risks and I said so and thank God my boss (s) understood too. I felt the nation too would have been placed at risk if any word of this madness came out. People would have gone picking this plant and ingesting it. So, Trump had to be not exposed to this.

All sorts of people I did not know yet were senior this and senior that came at me, saying para ‘oh Paul, you have the expertise, give us your review in one day’ and when I told them NO, they were stunned. They did not want to hear it! I said we had no evidence it was safe, no proper studies, and then they were asking me if I could lobby Hahn at FDA to take it and do FDA assessment. It was insane! That is not how FDA operates. Moreover, as much as I felt Hahn failed in his leadership at FDA and in some manner allowed pharma to subvert the nation with the deadly Malone Bourla Pfizer mRNA vaccine etc., my dealings suggested he was a decent man and followed rules and would have not allowed no jumping of the approval assessment process etc. at FDA. I would not even think about it, did not in any way go to FDA. Hahn would have shut it down.

I share this to tell you how close they were to getting into the OVAL to get senior people to advance this toxic plant. To get Trump to advocate for this. To stand at balcony saying we should try this for COVID. It was pure insanity, and I was running about telling all and anyone never ever touch that plant. Shut it down.

I am not sure where they got to but for me it was NO, under no circumstance and never for POTUS to touch etc. I was told that people got close despite my recommendations and Trump refused to touch it. I think Trump knew those insiders around him were insane. Like some today. What worries me is that first term there seemed to be more discipline mainly because many did not know each other and did not come from FOX. It was not a quasi-casual party like ‘buddy’ job. I worry as to the lack of competence. The health departments worry me.