Oleander, they would have killed POTUS Trump right there in the OVAL office of White House had it not been for my boss & I & our deep dive into the Oleander plant & INSANE psychotic people wanting to
make money! My boss when I was at HHS as senior advisor to Secretary & A Secretary (akin to RFK Jr.) asked me to study Oleander as BIG people were trying to get Trump to take it in COVID, to get FDA
to fast-track approve, to get big people to showcase it in the OVAL office as a COVID cure…it was a pure 2 weeks of insanity come May June or so of 2020 and these bitches would have snorted plague (bacillus anthracis) to make money if they thought could have pimped off of COVID…to make money….my boss asked me plain, is this a workable solution for COVID as everyone was like headless chickens confused….and I was not buying the COVID as a legitimate issue but my review showed this Oleander plant was toxic and could kill and I and my boss said DO NOT let Trump touch the Oleander….these fuckers were pushing Trump to mention the name on media and to push it…thank God he did not fall full for this…my boss told them in the OVAL to fuck off with it and not to let it enter the OVAL or near Trump and I told them and he that the science did not support it and that it was very toxic. we had the My Pillow man pushing it too….it was madness.
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they nearly got Trump to use it on live national television...that would have been a disaster...he knew better thank God.
Yup. I have 2 oleanders and wash my hands each time I have to touch them. I would assume everyone knows how toxic they are.