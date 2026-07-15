Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
3h

they nearly got Trump to use it on live national television...that would have been a disaster...he knew better thank God.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander and others
Lina's avatar
Lina
2hEdited

Yup. I have 2 oleanders and wash my hands each time I have to touch them. I would assume everyone knows how toxic they are.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture