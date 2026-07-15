to fast-track approve, to get big people to showcase it in the OVAL office as a COVID cure…it was a pure 2 weeks of insanity come May June or so of 2020 and these bitches would have snorted plague (bacillus anthracis) to make money if they thought could have pimped off of COVID…to make money….my boss asked me plain, is this a workable solution for COVID as everyone was like headless chickens confused….and I was not buying the COVID as a legitimate issue but my review showed this Oleander plant was toxic and could kill and I and my boss said DO NOT let Trump touch the Oleander….these fuckers were pushing Trump to mention the name on media and to push it…thank God he did not fall full for this…my boss told them in the OVAL to fuck off with it and not to let it enter the OVAL or near Trump and I told them and he that the science did not support it and that it was very toxic. we had the My Pillow man pushing it too….it was madness.