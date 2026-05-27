come to the table, the United States is holding all the cards and will not accept a subpar deal.

While as Tulsi departs from the administration, the media is reporting:

‘The optics for a president could not be worse: handing over billions of dollars to the very regime America has been at war against.

Yet, that is the reality facing Donald Trump , who spent years criticising Barack Obama for sending “pallets of cash” to Iran under a 2015 nuclear agreement negotiated by the US, Britain, France, China, Russia and Germany.’

But then POTUS says:

while also there is this, a possible pay out to Iran to make a deal?:

Question: can you keep up for I cannot…

‘Iran is very much intent, they want very much to make a deal,’ Trump said.

‘So far, they haven’t gotten there. We’re not satisfied with it, but then we will be. We will be either that, or we’ll have to just finish the job.’

The President claimed that if Iran does not make concessions to the US then Secretary of War Pete Hegseth will ‘finish them off.’

‘I think we’ll doing very well. They are starting to give us the things that they have to give us. If they do, that’s great, and if they won’t then the man on my left is going to finish them off,’ Trump said before pointing towards a smirking Hegseth.

Trump added that Iran’s armed forces have been completely destroyed.

However, intelligence reports indicate the regime has rebuilt most of its prewar firepower, including ballistic missiles and launch pads.’

https://www.dailymail.com/news/article-15853157/Trump-threatens-BOMB-US-ally-sparking-confusion-wild-cabinet-meeting.html

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