Support John’s brilliant ongoing work!

See what Iran did to one of our military bases in Gulf…the precision of their bombing…

As I write this, no one has articulated to me, to me, why we did this, why the USA had to join Israel to bomb Iran (and I am no fan of the despot oppressive medieval regime of Iran) and it was a devastating epitaph type decision by Trump to follow the neocons and the drunkard Whiskey Pete et al. This war on Iran is a pure failure…on all fronts and we have lost billions in military assets and revealed inherent weaknesses and also we burned through critical munitions….this move weakened USA globally, and strengthened Iran…Iran is now a 4th global power…

catastrophically. Iran has rag dolled the mighty USA for we went in with no plan, no exit plan, no plan of why, no case made to the public, no reason why and today, Iran has destroyed our US military bases across the Gulf, none operable…destroyed our planes, F35 stealth planes, hit our air craft carrier, damaged destroyed near 50 aircraft…and we lost soldiers. I think this Iran war will go down as maybe the greatest military blunder, disaster in US history.

A POTUS I still admire and support, now sits atop the three greatest disasters in US history namely the failed COVID non-pandemic foisted on him, the deadly OWS lockdown response and the approving of the deadly Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer Moderna et al. mRNA vaccine, the Epstein pedophile cover up mainly because many of the men are part of Palm Beach, Hamptons, Long Beach, Washington DC and sit in high levels of our government and are putative friends of Trump (while I have defended him as not having touched little girls) and now the failed deadly Iran war…there is no basis for the Iran war, NONE! A failure and bad communication to the US public.

Foreign Wars: The Ultimate Divider At Home

Those who oppose foreign wars find themselves at an impasse with those who support them.

‘A good friend here in Dallas who was highly supportive of my dissident work during the COVID-19 pandemic disagrees with my criticism of President Trump for starting and continuing the war on Iran.

I am not troubled that we disagree about this subject, and I am confident that our friendship will be just fine. However, our disagreement prompted me to ponder the impasse between those who oppose foreign wars and those who support them.

War—that is, the business of killing people and destroying their property and exposing one’s own people and property to the risk of being killed and destroyed—has long been a divisive subject among the philosophically inclined.

I say for the philosophically inclined, because it seems that most people are easily swayed by war propaganda to support war. Because only 0.4% of the American population serves in the active duty military, most Americans perceive themselves to be very far (and safe) from the business of waging war. Their minds therefore have free rein to imagine this business however they wish to imagine it.

I am confident that most people would instantly reevaluate their advocacy of foreign wars if they and their children were obliged to participate in fighting them. As General William Tecumseh Sherman put it:

I am tired and sick of war. Its glory is all moonshine. It is only those who have neither fired a shot nor heard the shrieks and groans of the wounded who cry aloud for blood, for vengeance, for desolation.

The burning of Atlanta, Nov. 1864

I regard friends, associates, and readers as being entirely free to support America’s foreign wars. However, by the same token, I declare my individual freedom of conscience—enshrined by the First Amendment and recognized by the Supreme Court as a core principle of the Free Speech Clause—to criticize these wars.

I did not arrive at my posture of staunchly opposing foreign wars lightly. My position is the result of decades of studying military history and analyzing the costs and results of America’s foreign wars since 1945.

I also believe that the burden of proof for justifying foreign wars is not on those who oppose them, but on those who advocate them.

War propaganda grossly oversimplifies the causes of conflict and reduces the adversary to a comic book bad guy, dehumanizing him and totally disregarding the historical events and circumstances that produced his feelings of enmity.

I often receive scolding emails from people who know nothing about Iran, its people, or its history apart from things they have heard from American and Israeli propagandists. Many of these people call themselves “conservatives” and have frequently expressed disgust at the decadence and immorality of popular American culture and the dishonesty of the US government, especially during the COVID-19.

On the other hand, people like me who oppose the US government’s foreign wars can draw on a long moral and legal tradition on which the US Republic was founded. This tradition regards war as an extreme measure—one to be undertaken only after every reasonable avenue of peaceful conflict resolution has been exhausted.

History has shown the war rarely results in desirable outcomes, but usually begets more war. As Jefferson put it, “War is an instrument entirely inefficient toward redressing wrong; and multiplies, instead of indemnifying losses.”

This view is rooted in the Western just war tradition, adapted and institutionalized by the American Founders in both the nation’s founding documents and its constitutional design.

The just war tradition, going back to Augustine and Aquinas, holds that resorting to arms is morally permissible only under strict conditions. Among the most exacting of these is the criterion of last resort: force may be used solely when all other means of resolving conflict—diplomacy, negotiation, arbitration, economic pressure, or legal appeal—have been attempted in good faith.

This moral framework shaped colonial and early republican thought. Puritan writers claimed that the justice of any war must be “notoriously evident,” and Revolutionary leaders framed their cause in just-war terms. The Declaration of Independence follows the logic of last resort: it catalogs a “long train of abuses,” records repeated petitions for redress, and only then concludes that the colonists were compelled “to dissolve the political bands” and take up arms in defense of their rights.

I’ve yet to see a single coherent argument—drawing on our moral and legal traditions—that justifies the US against Iran, which began when the nuclear-armed forces of Israel and the US attacked Iran on the grounds that Iran was seeking to develop a nuclear weapon.’

My suggestions to end the Iran war which the USA has lost…blowing up buildings does not win a war and we now have near 20 dead soldiers to show for this failure and our navy playing shuffle bord in the Gulf. It is a clear failure and POTUS Trump must end this now:

US Has Used Nearly All Its ATACMS and Up to 80% of Its THAAD Interceptors, Reports Say

Two separate reports published on August 4, 2026 say five months of war with Iran have consumed virtually all of the US Army’s long-range precision missiles and between 38 and 80 percent of its THAAD interceptors. The Pentagon disputes the figures.

see my offering below to end the Iran war:

I again offer steps US can take to pivot the US military to the 21st century asymmetric war posture (clearly as what has been done here has failed) and my view on steps POTUS Trump can take to solve this devastating clusterfuck of a war:

First, 4 urgent points (I have used from brilliant minds) worth considering to enhance, upgrade the military’s ability to meet and overcome the enemy of today and tomorrow:

‘First, the United States needs to invest in counter-drone technologies, like those that Ukraine has developed in its war against Russia. The lack of such defenses is one reason that the vaunted U.S. Navy has been unable to prevent the closure of a vital waterway, the Strait of Hormuz.

Second, the United States needs more of its own cheap, disposable weapons like one-way attack drones and unmanned ships. Although much of the war in Ukraine has been fought by mass-produced drones, the Pentagon is pouring money into much more complex equipment, including pilotless “wingmen” that can fly alongside a piloted plane.

Third, the country needs larger and more flexible industrial capacity. Until recently, a single factory made all of America’s Tomahawk cruise missiles, and there is a constant shortage of Patriot missile interceptors. Congress should pass laws that help the private sector build up its manufacturing capacity. The Pentagon, for its part, needs to stop buying so many of its weapons from just five big weapons makers and start betting on dynamic tech companies that can quickly adapt.

Lastly, the United States needs to collaborate with other industrialized democracies. Mr. Trump’s pleas for help in reopening the Strait of Hormuz from the very allies he spurned at the start of the war is just the latest proof that America can’t go it alone. In the years ahead, keeping pace with China’s economic and military expansion will require collaborating with like-minded democracies.’

In the end, if USA homeland was attacked, I would help defend it, personally, I will take up arms, if it were attacked, if Canada were attacked or my home Caribbean island nation but that did not occur here, Iran did not attack USA and we do not go bombing another nation to ‘help out another in its bombing’ or ‘in case they ever attacked’ or based on a supposition or theoretical risk especially when our own US intelligence said no attack was imminent and that Iran had no nuclear weapons and was not near completing one and posed no imminent threat. Our own intelligence. I guess this is why Tulsi DNI was placed on the naughty chair day one of the bombing.

I am totally against what USA did here bombing Iran. Based on all that was known, Iran did not pose the threat to warrant this. I know this could have been dealt with differently. I want POTUS Trump to bring our precious troops home, no more blood shed all sides…

I stand by Trump.

I stand by this great US nation.

I stand by my flag.

The main thesis I am expressing is that the safety and security of Israel is paramount and must not be breached. Ever. So is the safety of USA and of Iran. I mean all three. In this debate. Yet I am an American (and Canadian and Trinidadian Tobagonian with Cuban and Middle East heritage) who loves USA. US stood and must stand as the last beacon of hope. And lead. Must not now digress to be the world’s bully because ‘we have bigger weapons’. No. strength is NOT that.

My proposed solution I offer to POTUS Trump (for we want him to win) to get out of this Iran war that we the US wrongfully started and given that it seems the US is being held hostage by Iran and now trapped and desperately seeks a way out (given today, after 2-3 months of bombing of Iran (and an US asked for ceasefire), they Iran, have remained intact and by all accounts have grown stronger as

1)the Iranian brutal regime which I do not support, and cannot support, remains in place and some argue with even more hardliners and thus we may have caused a worst situation…

2)their Iran’s ballistic and drone assets are largely intact as reported by even our own US intelligence…

3)they retain their enriched uranium (60%) that could be taken to weapons grade (90%)…

4) HAMAS and Hezbollah and other terror assets remain and

5)they now control the Straits of Hormuz (when prior to bombing they did not as ships passed daily unimpeded)…having our US sailors mill around warship decks playing shuffleboard…

My 16 point resolution plan (as a simple lay person interested in no more blood shed and US leading the way to solve this, despite US have a wrongful role in initiating this clusterfuck):

1)that POTUS Trump must fire functional dry-drunk sexual predator SECDEF Hegseth immediately (and the other drunkard deer-in-the-headlight FBI head Kash Patel, what an embarrassment) for badly misguiding POTUS Trump into this wrong Iran war

Do not forget this lady in the pedophilia issues, may have explaining to do under oath sometime?:

2)POTUS Trump to declare a victory, some form of it, and say that you accomplished what you sought to e.g. degraded Iran’s military, reduced its capacity to wage war with Middle East neighbors etc., and take an off-ramp; if they say in media that you lost, accept that for you did actually; if they say the bombing was illegal and wrong, accept it for it was

3)The US to end the bombing now and military presence around Iran

4)Removal of the Iran port blockade by US; Iran to release and not militarize the Strait of Hormuz immediately or commit to not do this in the future; no blockage of the Red Sea by Iran; no attacks on commercial shipping or any types by Iranian gun boats or military

5)Trump to bring all precious US troops home now; maybe get some additional concessions to exchange any spies or people held both sides…win win if possible.

6)US to apologize for the deaths by the US missiles of the 170 little schoolgirls in Minab…that was a mistake (I cannot think it was deliberate so will not say that or entertain it unless I can be shown this) yet tragic, very painful; admit it if we were at fault for the healing to begin; offer compensation to the families.

7)Iran to pay USA for our dead soldiers and we to pay them for their dead children and innocents. The war was wrong. We have to compensate each other

8)USA and Iran us to return to the negotiating table, and fire idiots Kushner and Witkoff, two of the biggest negotiator clowns in history. They are one-sided and biased

9)consider crippling economic sanctions for 5 years on the nuclear issue on Iran yet the debate must begin now as to why Iran must not have a nuclear weapon and why they COULD, given other nations are allowed to; lift any economic sanctions on commercial issues in the economy so that they can have economic growth and rebuild their infrastructure; Iran to agree to work collaboratively and peacefully for the next 15 years with the United States as a partner, with routine bi-annual high-level meetings (issues around trade, economies, military, security etc.)

10)work to get Iran to transfer the enriched uranium to China or Russia with joint yearly inspections including the USA where USA must sign on and be a partner to the inspections…China, Russia and USA to inspect…and relevant UN agency…but Iran retains ownership, it’s theirs. But not to build bombs. At the same time, get Israel to sign on to the NPT and declare the weapons they may (or may not) have…

11)Iran to declare no building of a nuclear weapon for 15 years as a bargaining tool, should they move to do so; all nations Iran, Israel, Pakistan et al. to commit to and agree to never use nuclear weapons on any neighbors, ever

12)Iran to declare no support of HAMAS or Hezbollah or any other terror assets e.g. Houthis, Islamic Jihad, Wahabists, Salafists etc. in Middle East and for good; end that, I mean a commitment forever, particularly never to use such terror assets to attack Israel or US and in fact, anyone

13)US to leave Iran’s oil and assets and resources alone, it belongs to Iran. Same for all nations in the world e.g. Greenland, Canada, Venezuela etc.; US to leave all assets and resources of all nations, it does not belong to us and all nations must do the same, China, Russia, India etc. all powerful nations must stop this quest for unbridled hegemony. Taking other people stuff. By force.

14)put on table that the US will reduce military bases in Middle East by half to 80% to complete as a negotiating tool etc. If Iran wants zero bases, this could be on the table to negotiate.

15)USA and Iran to commit to no military attacks on Iran for 15 years. Iran to agree to no attacks on Israel or United States for 15 years (homeland or territories or bases etc.). Ideally a commitment by all sides to do this forever. No attacks forever. firm commitment. Forever where Israel is to be safe and Iran and all nations in the region. Again, all such nations to pledge no military attacks for ever. The security of Israel is paramount as is Iran as is USA etc. Nations must commit to peace and end any and all terror related attacks on respective peoples. For good.

16)Iran and US to work together and enter into bi-lateral workable financial and energy resource deals and projects over the long-term to drive jobs in both nations e.g. US can commit to help develop Iran’s energy infrastructure while Iran commits to supply as need may be, the US with any energy oil and gas needs etc. Again, another piece to add to negotiations to help it.

These are my preliminary suggestions to be iterated, added to etc., what are yours?

Long live USA, greatest nation, long live the stars and stripes flag, our nation, our military, peoples, long live our POTUS Trump, I support, & I continue to want Trump’s success! I want God to grant Trump favor and cover and protect him, grant him gracious mercy and help him! Give him success, and that means not by war, but by doing the right thing here! Bring them home! End the failed Iran war and bring our troops safely home…

Also, Steve’s response was to this article I shared (and that photo next is some precision bombing of our bases in Kuwait (rendered it now inoperable as radars etc. blown up) by Iran, for a nation that the Trump administration is obliterated and has NOTHING’):

Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

“We may not want to admit it in the US and the Trump administration but: “China is America’s Military Equal Now And In Any Future Fight, Marine General Warns

Faced with the rapidly growing China threat, the U.S. has to start hardening its bases now, said Marine Lt. Gen. Stephen Sklenka.”

The Iran was has shown the limits today of America’s military power and the weaknesses. It is shocking.

“Epic Fury (Iran war) offers some sobering lessons, Sklenka noted. While the U.S. is able to pour forces into theater via uncontested skies and largely uncontested seas, Iran was still able to inflict a great deal of pain on America and its allies during the fighting. And, it still is, economically through an ongoing closure of the Strait of Hormuz . A fight with China would be far worse, Sklenka cautioned.” https://www.twz.com/sea/china-is-americas-military-equal-now-and-in-any-future-fight-marine-general-warns

Please know that when you use my code PAUL10 at the RESOLVX HEALTH website each and every sale greatly supports me and allows me to continue fighting!!

Company name is RESOLVX HEALTH

Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

and

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com