Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
1h

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/news/megyn-kelly-eviscerates-trump-for-cheating-on-every-wife/ar-AA240q43 Megyn Kelly eviscerates Trump for cheating on ‘every wife’

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Dr. Paul Alexander
1h

problem is MAGA et al. do not want the truth, heads up their own asses and refusing to think of this rationally and pragmatically...we the US are in a NO WIN situation...and the American people know it and not buying it...our great POTUS needs to just end it, wrap it up today and bring troops home...

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