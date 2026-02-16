Once you flew on Epstein's Lolita express plane & went to his island & mansion, you were going there to fuck little girls, to meet them, to set it up & try; everyone knew Jeffrey Epstein et al.,
Weinstein's of this world (even when Oprah plays dumb) was into fucking little girls & all those around him wanted same; if pre-mediated murder is a crime even if NOT carried out, why not for this?
Is this not the perfect picture to show the crime of ‘lamb to slaughter’, Oprah was handing her over…Oprah was a partner in crime IMO. It is as extreme as RFK Jr. hiring one of the architects of the deadly mRNA vaccine and the deaths that accumulated, namely Malone. I mean how much more in your face ‘fuck you stupid people’, does someone need to get? RFK Jr.’s clarity in transmitting his thoughts is something indeed to be admired.
EPSTEIN: Fucking little girls, sodomizing them, raping, abusing them, selling, yes, that was Epstein & all who hung with him, they knew this was the gig, they were not with Epstein to talk business, they were hanging around him to get to fuck little girls too…setting it up…whether some eventually did or not…went on his plane, to his island KNEW he & they were about fucking little girls; this is not rocket science.
look at them carefully, remember who they are, know that as the US republican congressman stated, many sitting in US congress house & senate now should be in jail; he knows who they are
Fucking little girls, sodomizing them, raping, abusing them, selling, yes, that was Epstein & all who hung with him, went on his plane, to his island KNEW he & they were about fucking little girls;
Can we get down to the nitty gritty? I’m an older guy. When I was 16 is probably when I really had a strong desire to make out with girls and touch them. I spent my life with that desire and obviously more.
At no time, I repeat at no time, did I ever want to do stuff with young girls. As I got older I never ever even thought about sexual contact with children.
Sexually I don’t get the allure as a grown man.
I am Soooo disconnected from this type of desire that all these people had that it makes me think that they are not humans like the rest of us. I think we are missing something huge here or maybe we are not and we don’t want to talk about it put my whole sexual life has been about getting pleasure and giving pleasure which makes my pleasure better and has never ever ever even come close to thinking about hurting someone especially a child..
