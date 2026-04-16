One legend Eric Clapton backing up another Mark Knopfler of Dire Straits - Brothers in Arms - LIVE Wembley 1988 - Audio HQ Remastérisé! the last solo guitar stands apart; the words here remain with me
Brothers in Arms - LIVE Wembley 1988; the guitar strings, the melody, becomes the song and the guitar is actually talking to you, saying something...we are fools to make war on our brothers in arms
‘Let me bid farewell, every man has to die!’ We are fools to make war on our brothers in arms!
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.