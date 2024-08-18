I am telling you, Dr. Alexander that Harris will govern if elected, and on strict orders by Obama, use the Cloward–Piven strategy, 100%…just like they have done with Obamacare, they will do with everything else…just you wait…until you the public beg them for the very thing you said originally you would never allow. Propose it, you revolt and say NO WAY, then they implement something even worse, cause pure breakdown and then you the public beg for them to implement the initial policy you said NO to…Propose it, you revolt and say NO WAY, then they implement something even worse, cause pure breakdown and then you the public beg for them to implement the initial policy you said NO to…

These are evil devils…

Harris is dumb, inept, clueless, & must never be allowed to be POTUS for Obama will have his 4th term in Islamization of USA and transforming it into YEMEN…

this is what we face, they seek our freedom, liberty, control over us…this is the fraud COVID on steroids…

See this by Doug:

"it is also in the interests of the Tyrant to make his subjects poor... the people are so preoccupied with their daily tasks that they have no time for plotting." [Aristotle]

‘Collapse of federal funding sources - no way to cope - no way to be compensatated for the hyperinflated currency debt-buying - accademia/science/government 'trust' long gone... but until then people will make the choice to live in self-delusion. Love of country never meant love of government. As for gun control: If you have a clear shot and a good shovel there really ain't a good reason to bother the police.’

Together, we can finish the job of finishing off the American people. Are you with us?’

‘Communism is the literal scourge that we face today, and it is well entrenched in America.

These sociopathic politrix puppets and their technocratic Marxist masters must be stopped at all costs.’

Kamala:

‘I will snatch their patent, so that we [the government] will take over. Yes, we can do that! …I have the will to do that!’

See full text (support 2nd please):

‘Vice President, border czarina and Democratic “nominee” with zero votes for president Kamala Harris is now the cackling puppet face of the end of the Banana Republic empire as installed by her Intelligence Industrial Complex handlers; her main mission now is to finish off the job of her Marxist predecessors by completely collapsing American from within with “her” late stage Cloward-Piven 2.0 ruinous policies.

Now that her Southern Border has let in tens of millions of illegal invaders who were promptly placed on welfare and given tens of thousands of dollars in “invasion bonuses,” thus putting additional undue stress on a fragile welfare/warfare system, she is promising Soviet era price controls on food.

After the CIA Manchurian Candidate Obama’s eight year reign to prepare the collapse of America, and then with his pedo dementia puppet “Biden” not merely demoralizing, but, also, radically destabilizing the nation and the world, we are presented with the Kamala Harris Grocery ‘Price Gouging’ Plan which will absolutely put the final nails in America’s coffin as the ultimate pivot off the scamdemic, which, lest we forget, deliberately devastated farmers and the food supply chain. The privately owned central bank (it is no mere coincidence that one of the 10 Planks of the Communist Manifesto involves a central bank controlling all money issuance), in on the “pandemic” scam since day one, had the perfect cover to profligately conjure out of thin air trillions of counterfeit dollars, thus resulting in severe inflation and further destabilization of the real economy.

In the following David Friedberg takedown of Kamala’s food supply scheme, he astutely stated:

“Every socialist experiment in human history has started with caps on food and it has resulted in bread lines like you can see in the image behind me…This is a mistake. It is anti-American.”

There is no price gouging just like there was no “pandemic” just like the slow kill bioweapons are anything but “Safe and Effective.” This is nothing more than a wholly illegitimate and sick Federal government and their corporate partners-in-crime continuing to engage in democide.

Michael Yon covers some of the basic mechanics of how this Grocery ‘Price Gouging’ scam will play out:

One of the worst things governments can do when things go badly — but always seem to do — is make price controls. Gas on fire. In case of actual food emergency, police military, thugs, and hungry people, go house to house, warehouse to warehouse, farm to farm — and seize food. People become expert at hiding food. Farms often are picked over by plagues of locust-people. Farmers stop farming… Hoarders, speculators, and preppers are different sorts, but they all get blamed as if they are hoarders. Hoarders who buy everything they can get at last minute are a problem. Preppers actually REDUCE the problem because they are not starving and stressing the supplies, but preppers get blamed as if they are hoarders. Speculators, as with preppers, often buy far in advance of the problems and actually part of the SOLUTION. They buy when prices are lower and supplies are common. Speculators can be fantastic. When prices skyrocket, speculators find a way to get their supplies to market even when they must travel far even to another country. But dirty governments run by dimwits will often call speculators “hoarders” and arrest them and seize their supplies. Governments who often cause food emergencies always blame farmers, distributors, retailers, for price gouging and hoarding. Government price fixing, seizures, crime from government, and street thugs, causes actual production and distribution to plummet. That’s when the REAL problems start — and potatoes are worth far more than gold. Be a prepper or a speculator. STOCK UP. HIDE. First rule of prep-club, there is no prep-club. Act poor and dumb.

But it gets even worse, as Kamala promised to confiscate all private property:

I will snatch their patent, so that we [the government] will take over. Yes, we can do that! …I have the will to do that!

We the People must find the will to ensure that this deranged monster never gets into the White House, and that her handlers, as exposed in yesterday’s article…

