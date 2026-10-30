I am asking for support:

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Start Sasha’s stack here, excellent scholarship (support):

do not forget that beast above and all those men in DC, in Palm Beach etc. who were fucking little girls and seeking them via that beast above…not even the cover up by Trump world can prevent eventual accountability….

‘Update 2024: This information is clearly hitting the target. There have been several accounts online (both named and anonymous) running a smear campaign on me and Katherine Watt. Clearly, our information is hitting the target and the perpetrators are upset, but they are not sending the best and the brightest :) Variety of smears included attacks on my character, my family, allegations of being paid by pharma, working with Robert Malone, being paid by Foster Coulson, and much other nonsense. These are quite pathetic smear tactics and the only appropriate responses to them are disregard or ridicule.

I am not affiliated with or funded by any organizations, financiers, government entities, or political campaigns. The sources of support for my research, writing, public speaking and related travel are my paid subscribers on Substack and my own savings. All information here is written and compiled by me and by Katherine Watt whose legal research is unparalleled. These facts are true and correct to the best of our knowledge and ability and will be updated from time to time.

I un-archived some key posts which I am including into this Summary of Everything:

Overall characterization of what is going on: the federal and most of the state governments are gone and captured. Whatever is running the federal gov agencies (e.g. HHS) really intends to kill you, or at least substantially injure you, damage your reproductive capacity and repossess your assets in the process. The aim is to reduce the population and terrorize the survivors enough to establish a totalitarian control over much of the world’s territory. Nobody is coming to save you, your survival and that of your children is in your hands only. Do not comply.

Now for details:

Most of my writing on these topics should be understood in conjunction with legal history research by Katherine Watt. I am explaining what rules and regulations are being broken by the HHS/FDA/all public health actors, and Katherine has found how our laws have been subverted over time to enable this. Recently Katherine put together an excellent summary presentation for a conference in Ireland, and this provides a very good starting point:

Six primary enabling statutes include: Title 21 – Federal Food and Drugs Act, at §360bbb et seq, “Expanded access to unapproved therapies and diagnostics,” as established in 1997; Title 42 – Public Health Service Act, at §247d et seq, “Public health emergencies,” as established in 1983; Title 42 – Public Health Service Act, at §300hh et seq, “National All-Hazards Preparedness for Public Health Emergencies,” as established in 2002; Title 42 – Public Health Service Act, at §300aa-1 et seq, “Vaccines,” as established in 1986; Title 10 – Armed Forces Act, at §4021 et seq, “Research projects: transactions other than contracts and grants,” as established for DoD use for “prototype” contracting in 2015; Title 50, Chapter 32, §1511 et seq, “Chemical and Biological Warfare,” as established in 1969. For additional in-depth analysis, Patrick Delaney from Life Site News interviewed me and Katherine Watt and has written up 4 excellent articles on these topics here.

[1] 42 USC 300hh-10a. PHEMCE membership shall include: (1) The Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response; (2) The Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; (3) The Director of the National Institutes of Health; (4) The Commissioner of Food and Drugs; (5) The Secretary of Defense; (6) The Secretary of Homeland Security; (7) The Secretary of Agriculture; (8) The Secretary of Veterans Affairs; (9) The Director of National Intelligence; (10) Representatives of any other Federal agency, which may include the Director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, the Director of the Strategic National Stockpile, the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and the Director of the Office of Public Health Preparedness and Response, as the [HHS] Secretary determines appropriate.’

Summary of Everything and Quick Links, Updated - March 14, 2024. (substack.com)

American Domestic Bioterrorism Program - by Katherine Watt (substack.com)