Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

A related concept is ""Generally Recognized as Safe" (GRAS), which refers to substances that are considered safe for consumption in food or beverages, based on either scientific procedures or historical use, and do not require premarket approval from the FDA. GRAS status is a regulatory concept in the United States, managed by the FDA, and it allows companies to use certain ingredients without needing to petition for food additive approval." So things thought of as safe literally 50-70 years ago, that didn't go through rigorous testing, are rubber-stamped now.

This is why you see things on labels like "Not tested on animals". Which leads you to ask "Well, who was it tested on?" with the answer often being "no one!" It allows for shady backdoor approvals likes Bill Gate's "Apeel". "a plant-based edible coating designed to extend the shelf life of fruits and vegetables". They just say the bad things in it are 'in minute amounts'. The "Organipeel" version is approved to be used on organic food. But they won't reveal the actual ingredients. So, mystery ingredients approved with a 'just trust us' attitude. $$$$$

Vaccines do not help a child’s developing immune system. 2 Nobel Peace awards were given for discovering the Leukaemia-vaccine connection with childhood leukaemia. I thought science was supposed to move forward. I am in a complaining mood so here is a personal story…

My brother was dying of CF. An intern comes in the room a few hours before he died and said: that’s what he gets for not taking the flu shot!.

My brother was released from the hospital at Christmas so he would be at home during the Christmas tide. Christmas Day necessitated a return. He was dying! No flu shot would change that! To this day, it is still highly recommended that a CF patient get a flu shot. However, scientists who move forward with science have clarified that there is no proof that the flu shot is any good. The nasal flu shot is contraindicated for CF patients.

Those dam vaccines!! Took away my childhood friend when only 4! ( leukaemia) Took away my godparents’ son ( leukaemia )and was life changing for my cousin’s son( leukaemia).

