One of the greatest catastrophes in medicine & vaccine is that we produce infant vaccine & formulations & schedule derived from adult vaccine trials data; this is so very WRONG as a child is NOT an
adult, very different physiologies, anatomy, cellular metabolism etc.; this is so fundamentally flawed on so many levels but this is the status quo and insanity of COVID showed us even worse
Societally we must address this. Now! Key too is we lack placebo controlled randomized trials (RCTs) in infants, children, even adults…often using head-to-head active comparator comparisons which can never tell us if something, a drug, a vaccine, a device, is actually working. Using non-important patient-important outcomes that matter like mortality, and I do not mean sub-group analyses or fraud flawed misleading composite outcomes. Medical academic research, clinical research has a long time become pure fraud, methodologically flawed. Money making fraud by all involved! Research publications must now be shut down, it is all corrupted by special interests. All.
___
A related concept is ""Generally Recognized as Safe" (GRAS), which refers to substances that are considered safe for consumption in food or beverages, based on either scientific procedures or historical use, and do not require premarket approval from the FDA. GRAS status is a regulatory concept in the United States, managed by the FDA, and it allows companies to use certain ingredients without needing to petition for food additive approval." So things thought of as safe literally 50-70 years ago, that didn't go through rigorous testing, are rubber-stamped now.
This is why you see things on labels like "Not tested on animals". Which leads you to ask "Well, who was it tested on?" with the answer often being "no one!" It allows for shady backdoor approvals likes Bill Gate's "Apeel". "a plant-based edible coating designed to extend the shelf life of fruits and vegetables". They just say the bad things in it are 'in minute amounts'. The "Organipeel" version is approved to be used on organic food. But they won't reveal the actual ingredients. So, mystery ingredients approved with a 'just trust us' attitude. $$$$$
Vaccines do not help a child’s developing immune system. 2 Nobel Peace awards were given for discovering the Leukaemia-vaccine connection with childhood leukaemia. I thought science was supposed to move forward. I am in a complaining mood so here is a personal story…
My brother was dying of CF. An intern comes in the room a few hours before he died and said: that’s what he gets for not taking the flu shot!.
My brother was released from the hospital at Christmas so he would be at home during the Christmas tide. Christmas Day necessitated a return. He was dying! No flu shot would change that! To this day, it is still highly recommended that a CF patient get a flu shot. However, scientists who move forward with science have clarified that there is no proof that the flu shot is any good. The nasal flu shot is contraindicated for CF patients.
Those dam vaccines!! Took away my childhood friend when only 4! ( leukaemia) Took away my godparents’ son ( leukaemia )and was life changing for my cousin’s son( leukaemia).