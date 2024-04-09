One pussy cat, one Ernie, yet eleven (11) stories: photo 1 pussy cat is Birx & Fauci & Ernie is VP Pence, photo 2 pussy is Malone, Ernie is Freedom Fighter media BigTree, EPOCH, CHD, The Defender,
Brownstone, Photo 3, pussy cat is Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky and poor Ernie is POTUS Biden INC. Photo 4, pussy-cat is Obama and Ernie WAS the American people until 45 came along, Photo 5 pussy-cat
is The Democrat Party & congressional black caucus and Ernie is black Americans over the last 70 years locked into the democrat slave plantation under the New Deal and the Great Society. Photo six, pussy cat is the President of Mexico and Ernie is POTUS Biden after explaining to Biden why it is important to allow Mexican illegals for MEXICO’s development and its national security into America at the rate of 16,000 per day with Biden (as Obama was on the other line) tells the Mexican President to empty out some jails and send those too, Photo 7, pussy cat is Big Mike, Ernie I am not sure, hhhmmm, I just wonder who that could be, Photo 8, Pussy cat is the COVID Freedom Fighter media e.g. EPOCH, DEL, CHD, Brownstone etc., Ernie is the unsuspecting US and Canadian populations as they cover up mRNA technology and vaccine ‘real’ questions, Photo 9 pussy cat is George Bush Jr., Colin Powell, Richard Perle, Donald Rumsfeld, Dick Cheney, Paul Wolfowitz and Condoleezza Rice as they explain to the US population why invading Iraq and Afghanistan was necessary and killing of millions of innocent people over fake WMD, Ernie is the unsuspecting American people, in Photo 10, pussy cat is POTUS Trump’s COVID Task Force led by VP Pence, Birx and Fauci and Ernie was the unsuspecting American people and in Photo 11, pussy cat is the COVID mRNA technology inventors Weissman, Kariko, Tureci, Malone and the mRNA vaccine makers CEOs Bourla, Bancel, Sahin and Ernie is the unsuspecting American people.
Cats don't deserve to have their reputation besmirched like this. They are very lovable animals, and good at catching vermin. Also, muppets are kind of creepy. Always think of political puppets whenever I see a muppet. Puppet, muppet, puppet, muppet....
maybe true , poor form crass ... lets not decend to their level... no offence just my subjective feeling... good God bless all