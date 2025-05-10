One thing we can say for sure & POTUS Trump must be credited & I praise him, you delivered, the border is effectively closed! The people coming to enter illegally is near zero; Trump deserves credit!
Our hope today & concern is that ONLY criminal illegals, those who rape, kill, pedophile, capital Mala in se crimes are handled with ruthless dispatch & still get due process FIRST!
You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.
Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.
Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)
LIKE TOM HOMAN said.. MANY OF THE PEOPLE WHO HAVE BEEN CONVICTED AND HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE SUPER MAX PRISON AND THOSE BEING HELD ALREADY HAD "DUE PROCESS".. and were told to LEAVE.. as in SELF DEPORT.. The quicker those ILLEGAL CRIMINAL ALIENS ARE OUT OF AMERICA the SAFER WILL BE... and let's not bring up the MILLIONS OF DOLLARS. THE ILLEGAL CRIMINAL ALIENS are a NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT .. especially to AMERICAN WOMEN AND CHILDREN and even their citizen who are being TRAFFICKED FOR SEX, DRUGS AND MONEY. HISTORIANS will BACK AT THIS TIME UNDER BIDEN. as the MOST HORRIBLE DANGEROUS SCANDALOUS TIME IN OUR NATION's history,, and it certainly has been by any and all standards. I like the post. :) have good evenin.. ttyl.
Illusions, they are so beautiful, aren't they? All these "symptoms" you have uttered absolutely do not need in migrants they allredy here. First of all, please learn to control the perverts who have become the leaders of your "nation".