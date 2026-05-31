Only in the USA! Only in the Hamptons! Who said money can't buy happiness or at least a tight pu-sy? “I want to have the tightest pu–sy in the Hamptons,” "Hamptons residents shelling out
tens of thousands $ for ‘tightest vagina’ as demands for peak sexual performance skyrocket'; word is some male US congressmen & Senators thought it was for tighter anuses but no, it is for
vaginas in the Hamptons; “Those demanding “the tightest vagina” on the East End are shelling out tens of thousands for the privilege of a private house call (or even a yacht call) to get it, a gynecologist told The Post.’
I report it as media prints it…
PSA to the MAGA morons in Palm Beach etc., that crew, no need to smash the privates with a hammer (the Palm Beach et al. hammer face smashing craze looksmaxxing see Noem for an example of before and after), just find this deviant pervert of a surgeon cashing in on the looksmaxxing and the ballsmaxxing craze hitting Florida and Palm Beach…just go see the vagina whisperer…now with vagina maxxing!!
Palm beach type males are blowing up their balls into small watermelons…'Men are ‘ballmaxxing’ their testicles until they’re inflated to the size of grapefruits’…only in America homie, only in America…word in DC is US congressmen and Senators ending up in the male bathrooms secretly in groups comparing testicles with each other to see which is the biggest! The new craze on capitol hill is who can inflate their testicles the most with saline on days where there is no votes on the floor!
Word is found out that Speaker Johnson has NO zero testicles! Now we could understand! RFK Jr. word is has 2 but both in the hands of The Outlaw Susie Josie Wales Wiles at all times…totally smashed…word is that Massie has 7 testicles and MTG has 3…word is Senator Ron Johnson has 4 testicles. Word is that dry-drunk sexual predator Hegseth has one testicle and FBI drunkard often MIA Director Patel has 0.5 testicles and that these 2 purposely make up for their lack of proper stones by drinking it away! Now we understand. Word is Mace has 5 testicles and AG Todd Blanche has none! That’s the word, for now. Word is Patel and Hegseth are trying to ballsmaxxing approach to adjust for their missing apparatus.
https://nypost.com/2026/05/30/us-news/the-hamptons-hottest-new-status-symbol-is-a-tighter-vagina/
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After new drug’s ‘unprecedented’ results for pancreatic cancer, doctors look at other uses
The experimental drug daraxonrasib, which doubled survival time in patients with advanced pancreatic cancer, may also prove effective for lung, colon and ovarian cancers. https://www.nbcnews.com/health/rcna346818
we have islamists across the world studying daily how to kill us, to cut off our heads, to attack, we have wars, we have a failed Iran war, we have people on the streets unemployed, we have desperation across USA to survive economically, we have so much wrong, yet the fuckers in Hamptons and Palm Beach types, these women, running around trying to tighten their Vajayjays, that is key to them, men in Palm Beach and US congress and Senate seeking to explode their balls with saline to get it to watermelon size, whose stones bigger then the other, and looksmaxx by smashing faces with hammers e.g. Noem...only in USA...only in USA...and you wonder why many nations disrespect the USA?