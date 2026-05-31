Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
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After new drug’s ‘unprecedented’ results for pancreatic cancer, doctors look at other uses

The experimental drug daraxonrasib, which doubled survival time in patients with advanced pancreatic cancer, may also prove effective for lung, colon and ovarian cancers. https://www.nbcnews.com/health/rcna346818

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Dr. Paul Alexander
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we have islamists across the world studying daily how to kill us, to cut off our heads, to attack, we have wars, we have a failed Iran war, we have people on the streets unemployed, we have desperation across USA to survive economically, we have so much wrong, yet the fuckers in Hamptons and Palm Beach types, these women, running around trying to tighten their Vajayjays, that is key to them, men in Palm Beach and US congress and Senate seeking to explode their balls with saline to get it to watermelon size, whose stones bigger then the other, and looksmaxx by smashing faces with hammers e.g. Noem...only in USA...only in USA...and you wonder why many nations disrespect the USA?

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