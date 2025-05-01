Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dale M's avatar
Dale M
11m

Why were the 9 released?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Paul Dixon's avatar
Paul Dixon
6m

Trumps Team should set up camps for illegal foreigners and criminals-/ not flash 5X hotels -/ just tents -/ and in the hottest areas-/ the more inconvenient the better-/ that way it will deter chancers

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture