Op-Ed: The war is turning Iran into a major world superpower by Pape: if Iranians control of the Hormuz continues longer it will detrimentally impact USA and globe; Iran is causing oil shortages, Pape
says Iran now has power and in coming months and years due to geography; Iran can selectively control the shipping through Hormuz & allows it to gain power in Gulf & Iran
will top the hierarchy…
Between Robert Pape and John Mearsheimer (JJM), we are provoked into deeper thinking. Focus on the facts they present. Not personalities. Forget the side you are on, just allow their views to be heard to help inform you. There are always nuggets. Toss away what you think is garbage. I learn and am informed by reading and listening to even things and people I do not agree with.
What is your view of Pape’s view?
I love my POTUS Trump but he has failed here catastrophically with this military action and caused serious damage to US credibility, leadership, lost lives of our military, we killed innocent children, and exposed our military to gaps that we did not need to know…e.g. F-35 is not as stealth as we thought or were sold and Lockheed needs to give us back billions $$$ and we need their assess in congress under oath…Iran has shown it can hit any of our aircraft and ships…word is it hit the impenetrable USS Gerald Ford…? how? how di it hit an F-35 that is invisible? our F-15s? how?
lots of repair needed now…I think Trump is up to it but will take lots of lifting.
Yet today, is Trump being led into the ESCALATION TRAP? Where Trump is escalating and escalating yet cannot win…are we seeing Iran being strategic and deciding when to respond etc. Is Iran controlling this entire war? No nation has stood up to help USA, not one, and there is something to be said about this. Is this ESCALATION TRAP at play now? What can Trump do? I want him not to lose, I want USA not to have to declare defeat…what can he do? how can we get a negotiated peace deal?
Pape: Iran is far stronger today than it was 45 days ago. Is a trio of China, Russia, and Iran, now forming a union, to work together? Is this going to be the new center of power? Iran controls 20% plus Russia 12% so over 30% of the world’s supply, can they now wield leverage to control the globe? Can US withstand this? There must be. I am praying Trump can find this off-ramp etc. but he must not include the lunatics Witkoff and Kushner, loser negotiators.
How can Trump pull off a win here? Can Trump contain Israel? Can this be the route for Trump to box Israel in and militarily contain Israel, and force Israel to submit to IPT of its nuclear weapons etc.? Is this a way out for Trump? Will that cause Iran to stand down for by the looks of it, Iran seems to not want this to end unless under its terms…seems Iran is running the war…who would have thought of this 2 months ago that Iran could be so defiant and powerful too for it has shown it is well capable…I want Trump to end this so that our troops shed no more blood and treasure for this fever…was not ours. To. sweat. for.
The power that Iran has to cause the Asian states to distance from USA is evident and will grow over time.’ ‘Look at how much lack of power the USA has in its bases now, look how vulnerable the bases are and how much they played no role in the war and are now damaged and now we see air craft carriers and ships of USA military 1000 miles form Hormuz in fear of being struck’…is Pape correct?
What do you think of what Pape said? He says Iran will become a nuclear power in 6 months to one year and oil Hegemon, in coming months of few years…that the war has done this.
He says it is possible to control the power of Hormuz without closing it. Iranian military will sink your ship if you tried to go through it. Pape says.
Does the power really rest with Hormuz? Is this where the USA must focus and try to take the Hormuz? Is the Hormuz the power and thus is this where Trump must focus? I hope POTUS Trump understands this and knows the risk. The geography of the straights place Iran in a superior position. Trump must not be misled by dry-drunk Hegseth….sexual predator leading our precious military….how do you think the females serving feel under this predator? remember in Vietnam, we could not destroy the Ho Chi Minh trail (we even invented Agent Orange to defoliate the trees to find the Cong and ended up killing our own soldiers and causing them massive disease for decades, they sent us deranged fighting them, they sent our boys home many of them deranged from the abuse there) and that last 10% we could not get is what caused USA to leave in defeat. It is always the final little piece that Iran is showing it can hold…and we are not even there to see that yet.
We have troops fighting to go back home to the mall and McDonalds…they have their troops and people fighting for their motherland and civilization. Two different animals. We need remember that and POTUS Trump needs to know this. You cannot bomb a people fighting for civilization, their survival to death…we should have learnt in Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan et al. These people fight a different Asymmetric warfare…dirty and will do what needs to be done to survive…no conventionality…Trump needs to know this as he sends our men and women into battle here. To mitigate the risk to them and get them home alive. We want them home alive.
He said power is not just about what you can control but actually what you can place at risk…
a fascinating statement by Pape.
Power concedes nothing. It never did or will. Is this where we are?
Could a President POTUS RFK Jr. done better?
Fascinating words by Paper and between him and JJM, these 2 give us a view lacking from FOX et al. or CNN et al. We the people need proper full news, good and bad. We want our POTUS successful, safe, winning, not like this, this isa devastating mess…hot mess and Trump is now trapped. How can he get out? What advice do you have?
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blockading the Hormuz is the worst move ever, please do not do this POTUS Trump...