Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
2h

Alex Jones goes scorched earth on Trump: '"You Shit All Over Me & Rub It In... If You Think I've Been On Your Ass Now, Say One More Thing & I'll Show You How The Cow Ate The Cabbage!"

Alex Jones Debates Going TOTAL Scorched Earth On President Trump Despite This Historic Opportunity We Have To Save The Country & The World

"I'm Not Looking For A Fight, But If You Want One, You Came To The Right Place!"

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Dr. Paul Alexander
1h

blockading the Hormuz is the worst move ever, please do not do this POTUS Trump...

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