Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
1h

The Man Who Runs the IRS Spied on Colleagues When He Worked at JPMorgan

Frank Bisignano directed staff to use software to snoop in email of rivals and surveil work of employees; Bisignano, who also is the chief of Social Security, denied he ever spied on co-workers https://www.wsj.com/finance/banking/irs-bisignano-spying-jpmorgan-6cd1ddf0

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Iain Harris's avatar
Iain Harris
1h

I’m not sure you grasp what Trump

Is doing to destroy the grasp of the City of London. Trump should have our full support to destroy once and for all the globalists who after all inflicted that “jab “ on the world.

The City of London is I’m afraid the root of much evil in this world and I’m sitting in the U.K. saying that.

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