Do not forget the Gulf of Tonkin 2nd attack incident that got USA into Vietnam war and we know that it NEVER happened! Yet USA lost tens of thousands of soldiers in Vietnam for a lie!

Back to Operation Northwoods:

In 1962, remote control of civilian planes to fly into civilian American targets? The US government could do that in 1962? Who would have thunk? Could they do that now, say in 2001???

‘Operation Northwoods was a proposed false flag operation that originated within the US Department of Defense of the United States government in 1962. The proposals called for CIA operatives to both stage and commit acts of terrorism against American military and civilian targets, blame them on the Cuban government, and would be used to justify a war against Cuba. The possibilities detailed in the document included the remote control of civilian aircraft which would be secretly repainted as US Air Force planes,[2] a fabricated 'shoot down' of a US Air Force fighter aircraft off the coast of Cuba, the possible assassination of Cuban immigrants, sinking boats of Cuban refugees on the high seas,[3] blowing up a U.S. ship, and orchestrating terrorism in U.S. cities.[2] [4] The proposals were rejected by President John F. Kennedy.[5][6][7]’

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Northwoods

‘These acts of terrorism were to be blamed on Cuba in order to create public support for a war against that nation, which had recently become communist under Fidel Castro. One part of the Operation Northwoods plan was to “develop a Communist Cuban terror campaign in the Miami area, in other Florida cities and even in Washington.” '

https://publicintelligence.net/operation-northwoods/

Damn it SAGE, each time I say you calmed down and is behaving, you go and work me up and provoke me…you know we cross-threading on some issues but I like lots of your work.

I threw up this Northwoods just for you! Raise me something…