Ah, Operation Paperclip—humanity’s greatest affirmative-action program for rocketry, necessitated by the awkward fact that the US needed Old World brains to avoid remaining permanently stuck in the intellectual kiddie pool. Nuremberg’s IQ tests, administered by the impeccably credentialed Jewish US Army Officer Gustave Gilbert, were brutal: almost the entire Nazi high command scored in the gifted-to-genius range, Göring, not even the brightest of them, lording it at a measured 99.9th percentile, more than two and a half full standard deviations above the global average Meanwhile, the gold-standard datasets from Richard Lynn and David Becker (painstakingly adjusted for Flynn effects, test biases, the whole nine yards) clock the US at a limp 98, languishing 29th globally, routinely out-thought by countries most of its citizens couldn’t spell, never mind locate. Global average: 100. Below that is, by definition, subnormal. “Fairly intelligent”? Spare us—the US is the bloated, swaggering underachiever of the cognitive league table, wheezing in the wake of places like communist China (105+), where high IQs are squandered in a dystopian machine that, as in the US too, treats humans like buggy firmware. At least over there they can add 2+2 without a participation ribbon; back in the states, the populace is too busy supersizing its delusions.

And let the record show: the Nazis never brewed SARS-CoV-2 or its mRNA cousins in a lab—that little triumph belongs to the same nation that now lectures the planet on morality while proving itself not merely dim, but quite possibly the most inventive evil in recorded history.

Which brings us to Pete Hegseth, a walking downgrade from even the Third Reich’s A-team. Whether or not later successfully refuted, which I doubt, there's a **PRIMA FACIE** stench of illegality all over his latest "achievement": even the sanitised version from the fake news, ass kissing Washington Post has him allegedly ordering “kill everybody” after spotting unarmed survivors clinging to wreckage. That’s not kinetic action against narcos; that’s executing castaways who posed zero imminent threat. Basic LOAC—distinction, proportionality, military necessity—gets torched the moment “they might phone a friend” becomes justification for turning humans into chum.

It’s the same logic that could have green-lit machine-gunning U-boat survivors in 1944.

The administration’s breezy “totally legal because terrorists” handwave doesn’t survive contact with anyone who doesn’t want their country to look like a rogue state.

Flip the script for a second: American sailors bobbing in the South China Sea after a PLA torpedo, PLA drone spots them, decides they “could” radio for rescue—missiles inbound.

Everyone cool with that precedent?

Didn’t think so.

That’s precisely why every nation that isn’t North Korea or Syria has signed the Geneva Conventions and the Rome Statute: to keep their own troops from becoming acceptable collateral in someone else’s “total war” fever dream.

Hegseth is channeling peak Hermann Göring here—same icy “rules are for the weak” sneer, same contempt for the laws of armed conflict. Göring, at least, had the excuse of that certified 99.9th+ %ile IQ and the cunning to smuggle cyanide past his captors the night before the trapdoor opened. Hegseth possesses neither the wattage (comfortably below even the US’s generous 98 average) nor, one suspects, Göring’s luck. War crimes remain a hanging offense when the political winds shift, and his team is already lawyering up. The Dems are salivating at hiw far they can take this. When the inevitable reckoning lands—assuming the survivor-killing story holds—he won’t be outsmarting any ropes. He’ll just dangle, proof that sometimes history rhymes, but with markedly dumber villains.

I got Viral Enchephalitis at 18 ruined my whole life, lost everything for years and had to rebuild my life, am now 59 and the damage it has left me with till this day you cannot even imagine

