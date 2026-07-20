Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Jerry Blevins's avatar
Jerry Blevins
1h

You are now seeing the stupied peoples results of getting rid of most of our refineries in this country!!!!

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AwakeNotWoke's avatar
AwakeNotWoke
2hEdited

Regime change along with unconditional surrender within weeks was promised along with no more forever wars and failure to deliver on those promises doesn't look good at a time when Pew Research shows that for the first time in history much of the world now respects and looks up to China and Xi and looks down on the US.

Much of the world regards the US as not only militarily incompetent, due to repeated debacles in Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya etc, but as yellow due to waging war on backwards rather than technologically sophisticated nuclear powers such as China and North Korea and such things as the lauding of John McCain as a hero for running up the white flag of surrender.

The Iranian men regard being killed by an American as the second highest honor and killing an American as the highest honor, resulting in either case in being guaranteed 72 virgins in paradise.

They are really going to enjoy themselves if the US launches ground forces.

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