Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

NFreer
2h

Have them end the kick backs Drs get for having X amounts of patients take the vaccines. I get a reminder every time I open my MyCnart portal that says you are behind in your vaccine schedule. I have now 4 autoimmune diseases because of vaccines and i came from a generation that got a whole lot less than the present generation got. Drs. Should not get paid extra for giving vaccines, it is a conflict of interest. I will never get another one. Our natural immunity is gone and it was better than science can ever reproduce. They made my body self attack and people like me should be compensated for the damage I have had to live with all of these years. My parents trusted them and shouldn’t have.

sean anderson
2h

I remember going to our main medical center to see my sleep specialist and there were two National Guardsmen at the entrance making sure everyone was wearing their mask. I thought this very odd at the time. Now it makes more sense.

