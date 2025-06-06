I cannot pretend, I am not Makary and Bhattacharya at FDA and NIH and HHS etc. playing a game for jobs and camera and books and wine and cheese and we must raise alarm and call out wrong and sub-optimal actions and pure failures if they harm. Their job is to BLOCK. any real reform. To bullshit the society.

How could POTUS Trump stand by and allow more mRNA vaccine approval? How could Makary of FDA and RFK Jr. of HHS allow this? Based on what evidence? Based on what need? Based on what clinical research? This is insane and we the people are being bullshitted and lied to, and I am calling on POTUS Trump to stand up and do the right thing. So far, he has failed us with the mRNA vaccine, failed us!

You know I supported Trump in term one, you know I am had discussions and interviews as to taking a post in this term two and I am awaiting word…its complete. Yet I will not be silent. I will not be bought. For no job, my integrity is way more valuable. Trump’s pandemic response was disastrous and yes, I blame the corrupt Task Force etc. who conspired to topple him with the deepstate and yes, he was initially misled but years now he knows the vaccine kills. His silence now is unacceptable. RFK Jr.’s is unacceptable.

This new mRNA vaccine approval IMO was criminal, by the FDA. Makary should be fired.

But why? What is the basis? By CDC’s and FDA’s own reporting. How idiotic is the FDA. On what clinical, medical, scientific basis? You guys were put there to fix things. Are you? At FDA or NIH or CDC etc.?

If LP.8.1 has emerged as dominant from JN.1 Lineage yet of course with elevated viral immune evasion escape, why is this JN.1 going to be the vaccine spike antigen? This makes no sense for again, if the goal is to keep this virus (if this ‘virus’ were real) continuing forever, then you will continue using a Malone Bourla Bancel Weissman Sahin Kariko et al. Pfizer Moderna BioNTech et al. mRNA LNP vaccine with a mismatched spike antigen to the dominant circulating spike with immune evasion, driving Darwinian natural selection pressure and selection of strong more ‘fit’ sub-variants with competitive advantage etc.

So again, the fall boosters will be for a JN.1 lineage that is basically non-existent. The VRBPAC panel of FDA, IMO corrupted morons, inept, and continues to be, are saying that the dominant LP.8.1 will face a JN.1 vaccine (sub-optimal, non-neutralizing, that will not STERILIZE the virus, stop infection or transmission ‘if this were real’ and there was) that most certainly will not respond to it and there will be viral immune escape, original antigenic sin (OAS) etc. and failure. This is all a joke. I agree with McCullough.

We are being played by the FDA, NIH et al. These fake fraud ineffective non-sterilizing vaccines are here to stay. The job or task of these agencies seems to ‘get us there’…we just do not know it yet. We are on our own as the public.

This is utter madness by Makary and FDA.

First, I support RFK Jr. I am not one of those bashing him. I do think inside he means well and would fix many things IF he could IF he was allowed to. Yet his actions have come up way short and befuddling. Since joining on to Trump orbit. To say the least. His one job was to pull the mRNA vaccine, and he has failed to do it. We want nothing other than that. IMO MAHA is a joke, and had he been outside Trump’s government MAHA would be successful. It is now a grift joke. watered down joke. all linked to it IMO. party grifters.

But these people are harming Americans still. By their partake in a disastrous OWS and mRNA situation. Their silence before they started in the past showed us they were bought. Susie Wiles did a great job. They picked acolytes, people easily silenced. IMO no guiding principle here as to the well-being of Americans. Yes can pad resume with the job but you accomplish nothing.

They have failed to pull the mRNA vaccine et al. from US market and tinkering on the edges and actually I still cannot see anything they said and did as happening or did happen. It is fluff. BS. Nothing. Just soundbites. Camera. and sycophants saying ‘oh it’s 5-d chess’…

bullshit…it’s obfuscation. easy to understand.

and cashing in…these people in power now are using it to make money, to cash in. But I am sorry, while Biden et al. did real shit and IMO very wrong, broke laws, these people now IMO are in our face…lots of actions are just flat wrong. No matter how you slice it. this is not what I supported. sorry.

$$$$

POTUS Trump failed with the mRNA vaccine. Here, I said it. His actions to agree to it caused serious harms. Failing to mention OWS or mRNA vaccine at the RNC convention should have told us we were sold out purely.

So, are they in those roles to damage Trump? Does he know how incompetent these people are? Did he approve? So, you simply needed to be on tv to run an agency in today’s USA?

I do not want to be around when Democrats take over and do the same. For they will and it cannot get more farcical and a joke as this. We will rue the day we stood by and were silent.

Just bullshit talk. RFK Jr. too has failed us and has lost many of his followers. I like him, I know he means well. But he sold us out. Plain. IMO good guy but failed us. For job and camera and for him. Sorry, I join Nicole Shanahan here. Trust is key and people do not trust what he is saying anymore, mostly. and I agree. MAHA is a joke line now, bullshit, what it is doing. It is grift. It may stand for something, but this MAHA is a money making grift scheme like the whole COVID movement. Grifters. I may like a person, like what they stood for e.g. RFK Jr. but what we are witnessing and being made part of is a joke, a game, a duplicity. RFK Jr., Makary, Bhattacharya, Prasad et al. has one job as I see it.

That. Is. to. maintain. mRNA vaccine. Period. To. bullshit. us. into thinking. something. is being. done. to. fix. it. and. right. wrongs.; when. in. reality. NOTHING. is. being. done.

Bloviating.

POTUS Trump failed, FAILED, pure and simple with OWS and the mRNA vaccine and it is shameful and disgusting and defies logic that today he can say it was successful and worked. He says people say it worked. It is not what people say and his supporters. It is what the damn facts are, and I know firsthand he knows the vaccine killed and is dangerous. Why then can he stand up today and say OWS and the vaccine saved lives when he knows it did not? I cannot stay silent. He is and was wrong and continues to be. It costs lives. He deceives the nation each time he says it. Biden et al. rolled it out, mRNA vaccine, and caused deaths with mandates that had no basis. None.

POTUS Trump brought us the 2 greatest public health disasters in history. Period. At some point he needs to stand up and take ownership. Stacking FDA, HHS, NIH, CDC et al. with people who are blocking for each other and for him is very wrong. That is what they are doing, maintaining a fraud lie and dangerous mRNA technology and blocking for him. Makary blocks for RFK Jr. and RFK Jr. blocks for POTUS Trump.

You know I worked for Trump term one and I supported that agenda to fix some wrongs. I simply wanted who I felt was best and I thought he was. I have concerns serious for some of what is occurring now term two while some actions are beneficial. But I will not stand silent about the failure of COVID, the OWS, and the mRNA vaccine and all about it and the lack of accountability and justice and remediation…all I hear is meme coins and bitcoin and free planes and enriching billionaires and millionaires and supporters and IMO gross nepotism (IMO most of POTUS Trump’s cabinet is inept, got jobs because they praised him for 4 years, and many never liked him even) while people of America wait to be made ‘whole’ again from the deadly LIABILITY PROTECTION shield under the deadly PREP Act of 2005, I see people harmed, died from OWS and mRNA vaccine (and DNA viral vector platform)…yet all I see is BOTOX lip filled, but filled, tanned face lift Palm Beach people parading in media doing NOTHING for flyover, blue collar, trucker, factory worker, assembly line worker, tax payers etc. None of that. No effort to give compensation etc. for the harms of the lockdowns or vaccine. None. Just private clubs of entitled connected people to scheme more. Benefitting themselves. ‘Oh Paul that is how business is done’…bullshit, that is how crookery and fraud takes place and a select society is formed. Insider trading IN YOUR FACE.

Just rich people enriching and having a good time. Now it has shifted to DC too…Showing off Rolex watches and breaching social morays and actually law. IMO. Poorly behaved sycophants in and from Palm Beach. The Palm Beach crew running DC and USA, idiotic inept people, and these people do not realize how idiotic and moronic they look, constant chuckling bobbleheads. ‘Yes’ men and women. I would not give these people a job to clean my toilet. Yet many are in cabinet. I have zero respect for the Palm Beach crew. And I see racism all over now, in your face, against not just by color but by social status and class and all. I see 2 Americas being fashioned. Now.

It is frightening. To say the least. Fat Rat crooks continue in society as real flyover hard-working law-abiding people get crushed. 2 Americas. The Palm Beach Botox facelift over-tanned, new teeth crew, a purely fake crew America, and the rest of America. 2 Americas. We had real crooks running DC consuming it, before, but now we have same real crooks taking over DC doing same, in fact, IMO, worse.

These people leading CDC, NIH, FDA et al. know the vaccine and OWS lockdowns failed but they are now part of the huge disaster we faced with grift and sell out and bullshit cons and fakes…their silence was bought, by Susie Wiles and Trump orbit and they play word salad games, Prasad etc. Not one of them, Prasad, Makary, Bhattacharya et al. can show any of us any data, and research, any evidence that any of the FDA approved deadly Malone et al. mRNA vaccines ever worked to protect the upper airways and they knew it was always non-sterilizing, did not stop infection, replication, transmission…they are now playing a silence game, its ‘silencing of the lambs, they are the lambs…its incredible that these people lack the principle to stand up and say the truth…for jobs?

How many police and military were harmed and even died due to these fake fraud death shots?