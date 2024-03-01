'Oprah Winfrey is leaving the WeightWatchers board.' & it's over her use of OZEMPIC touting it as a weight-loss drug; first, very reckless of Winfrey for Ozempic is NOT a weight-loss drug, it is for
Type II diabetes and it is very very dangerous, deadly even! It is not for weight loss & I have written about the risks, many women are reporting! Also, WEIGHT-WATCHERS is a grift fraud organization
Jenny Craig…they all prey on women mainly, they know that not one woman, in the entire world, since the beginning of time, so lets be serious, in the last 75 years, has gone on a diet, such as via Weight Watchers, and lost the weight and kept it off…not one person has ever dieted and lost weight and kept it off…there will always be weight gain…there is no other way but exercise, energy in=energy out…you eat sensibly, moderation, NO diet, no cutting back below your basal metabolism…and you be active…not sedentary…there will always be weight gain as a consequence of aging…but no diet, no restriction of calories will ever end with weight loss that is sustainable…when we diet or restrict energy intake (remember your brain needs glucose as its fuel) our bodies react if the restriction is prolonged by down regulating our cellular basal metabolism that then rewires the basal lower so that your metabolism becomes very frugal and efficient at storing energy and once your diet ends and you return to some semblance of normal eating, normal caloric intake e.g. if your basal prior was 2000 calories and now your new RESET basal is 1200, and you eat now the routine 1900 to 2000 calories per day, then you are now eating ABOVE your now lowered RESET basal metabolism (e.g. 800 calories extra beyond basal) and all those extra calories get stored as fat. Your cellular metabolism becomes very good at, very efficient at storing energy given your prior restriction. You will have rebound weight gain. Diet industry knows you will always put the weight back on, once your diet ends…and more…it has set you up for failure, frauds all of them and Oprah should be ashamed for this headline alone will drive women to use that deadly OZEMPIC…it can be catastrophic…diets by the weight loss industry is set for you to fail to keep on a diet treadmill to never get off of…like the COVID BOOSTER SHOTS…
Alexander COVID News_PCR created fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
'Oprah Winfrey is leaving the WeightWatchers board.' & it's over her use of OZEMPIC touting it as a weight-loss drug; first, very reckless of Winfrey for Ozempic is NOT a weight-loss drug, it is for
I never liked this woman. Never. I always thought she was and is a phony. Now I learn she’s way way dark. Look at Maui.
And those orphanages!!!! Hmmmmm. Undocumented kids. What do you think the elite do with them.
This woman is evil.
people are always looking for the "easy" fix- fantastic, a drug to make me lose weight so that i don't have to actually do anything. except ruin your health. move your body (lift some heavy things) and eat real food. no processed crap. that seems way easier to me than taking an expensive drug forever that has terrible effects on your body.
when i think of all the obese people who said that I should be made to pay more for my health insurance or be denied entrance to a hospital for not taking the covid vaccine! as if i would ever go to a hospital unless i was hit by a bus. certainly not for covid!