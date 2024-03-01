Jenny Craig…they all prey on women mainly, they know that not one woman, in the entire world, since the beginning of time, so lets be serious, in the last 75 years, has gone on a diet, such as via Weight Watchers, and lost the weight and kept it off…not one person has ever dieted and lost weight and kept it off…there will always be weight gain…there is no other way but exercise, energy in=energy out…you eat sensibly, moderation, NO diet, no cutting back below your basal metabolism…and you be active…not sedentary…there will always be weight gain as a consequence of aging…but no diet, no restriction of calories will ever end with weight loss that is sustainable…when we diet or restrict energy intake (remember your brain needs glucose as its fuel) our bodies react if the restriction is prolonged by down regulating our cellular basal metabolism that then rewires the basal lower so that your metabolism becomes very frugal and efficient at storing energy and once your diet ends and you return to some semblance of normal eating, normal caloric intake e.g. if your basal prior was 2000 calories and now your new RESET basal is 1200, and you eat now the routine 1900 to 2000 calories per day, then you are now eating ABOVE your now lowered RESET basal metabolism (e.g. 800 calories extra beyond basal) and all those extra calories get stored as fat. Your cellular metabolism becomes very good at, very efficient at storing energy given your prior restriction. You will have rebound weight gain. Diet industry knows you will always put the weight back on, once your diet ends…and more…it has set you up for failure, frauds all of them and Oprah should be ashamed for this headline alone will drive women to use that deadly OZEMPIC…it can be catastrophic…diets by the weight loss industry is set for you to fail to keep on a diet treadmill to never get off of…like the COVID BOOSTER SHOTS…