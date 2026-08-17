Ossoff hits hard at POTUS Trump; I was not a follower of this guy but his platform is revving up & POTUS Trump best take note, he can be a threat to the Republican nominee if he runs, he speaks well!
This issue about Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier is huge; begs many questions, God bless the navy, sailors, our military across world, the best among us with our police; but this Iran war was wrong!
I agree we must never lie the nation into war….
how could our US POTUS fly in a plane given by a terror middle east nation Qatar? how? this is madness! CAN NEVER BE SAFE.
Still quite possible if he wants it and does the right thing! Our POTUS, I think, but right now he is failing and has failed with the Iran devastating war and Boula Pfizer Malone RFK Jr et al. mRNA vaccine and pedophile Epstein cover up…failed!
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