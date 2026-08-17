I agree we must never lie the nation into war….

how could our US POTUS fly in a plane given by a terror middle east nation Qatar? how? this is madness! CAN NEVER BE SAFE.

Still quite possible if he wants it and does the right thing! Our POTUS, I think, but right now he is failing and has failed with the Iran devastating war and Boula Pfizer Malone RFK Jr et al. mRNA vaccine and pedophile Epstein cover up…failed!