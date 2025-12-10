Ota et al. found expression of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein in cerebral Arteries: what are Implications for hemorrhagic stroke Post-mRNA vaccination? In summary, they are huge! What is RFK Jr. & navel
gazer Makary waiting on? Why is the mRNA vaccine still on US market? quid pro quo by somebody? who? who is the quid and who is the quo? cui bono? Is The Outlaw Joise Susie Wales constraining the boys?
Are/were females most at risk?
‘Highlights
•
Spike protein expression was detected in 43.8% of vaccinated patients.
•
SARS-CoV-2 spike protein persists in cerebral arteries up to 17 months post-vaccination.
•
Spike protein was expressed in the intima of the cerebral arteries.
•
In situ hybridization confirmed vaccine- and virus-derived spike protein mRNA.
•
Findings highlight concerns about mRNA vaccine biodistribution and long-term safety.’
A total of 19 cases of hemorrhagic stroke from 2023 to 2024 were retrospectively analyzed. Immunohistochemical staining for SARS-CoV-2 spike protein and nucleocapsid protein was performed on tissue samples. In situ hybridization was conducted in selected cases to confirm the origin of spike protein expression (vaccine or viral infection). Vaccination history and SARS-CoV-2 infection status were documented for all cases.
Spike protein expression was detected in 43.8 % of vaccinated patients, predominantly localized to the intima of cerebral arteries, even up to 17 months post-vaccination. While no active inflammatory changes were identified, infiltration of CD4-, CD8- and CD68- positive cells was observed in the spike protein positive vessels. In situ hybridization confirmed the presence of both vaccine-derived mRNA and SARS-CoV-2 virus-derived mRNA, which encode the spike protein, in select cases. Notably, spike protein positivity was observed exclusively in female patients (P = 0.015). None of the cases showed nucleocapsid protein positivity, supporting the absence of active viral infection.
Conclusion
Although the possibility of spike protein expression due to asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection cannot be entirely excluded, this study demonstrated prolonged presence of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein in the cerebral arteries following mRNA vaccination. Additionally, some inflammatory cell infiltration was observed in spike-positive vessels. These findings raise significant concerns regarding the biodistribution of lipid nanoparticle-based vaccines and their long-term safety.’
___
You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. The Wellness Company, launched in 2022, offers health care, prescriptions, and supplements, all backed by research
The Wellness Company isn’t chasing profits — it’s trying to help people recover. While the government continues pushing vaccines, The Wellness Company is focusing on real solutions.
From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.
Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)
If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:
Zelle:
sr7283@gmail.com
Or Ko-Fi
Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander
Or to my address at:
150 South 8th Street
Unit 170
Lewiston, New York
14092
Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Paul, if you really want to help help Bobby, then you guys need to all get together and compose like a 2000 page current comprehensive report (full of references) regarding mRNA for Respiratory viruses.
Also refute the best results that ChatGPT can provide, that supports the use of the mRNA and claims that it is safe.
Present the report to Bobby and the ACIP group, the FDA, the CDC. He will accept it, digitize it and make it publicly available.
Then at an appropriate time RFK Jr. will refer to the study when ACIP and other groups need to make decisions about the future of mRNA next Spring/early Summer.
That is how you do it without getting RFK Jr. fired. Bobby will appreciate it, as I know he wants to get the Jabs off the market also (but he is more patient and has priorities).
You keep asking Bobby to do the dirty work that you guys can do yourself.
PMC/The Wellness Group did something similar regarding Tylenol and vaccines related to Autism and the FDA responded by removing the headline that "Vaccines Do Not Cause Autism".
In time it will be established that increase use of vaccines IS correlated with Autism. The first action has been taken, by removing Hep B mandate at birth.
"What are they waiting on?", you ask.
Do you really continue to believe that they truly care about the typical person? Really?
How much more evidence do you need? Read my lips: ***THEY DON'T CARE!!!***
What they *DO* care about is playing their role as assets for the Globalist Cabal.
People can accept that reality, or they can continue denying it, perpetually puzzled as to why they don't take actions to help and protect us from clear and present dangers. For myself, I'm clear as daylight.