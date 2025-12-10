Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Gerald Williams
Paul, if you really want to help help Bobby, then you guys need to all get together and compose like a 2000 page current comprehensive report (full of references) regarding mRNA for Respiratory viruses.

Also refute the best results that ChatGPT can provide, that supports the use of the mRNA and claims that it is safe.

Present the report to Bobby and the ACIP group, the FDA, the CDC. He will accept it, digitize it and make it publicly available.

Then at an appropriate time RFK Jr. will refer to the study when ACIP and other groups need to make decisions about the future of mRNA next Spring/early Summer.

That is how you do it without getting RFK Jr. fired. Bobby will appreciate it, as I know he wants to get the Jabs off the market also (but he is more patient and has priorities).

You keep asking Bobby to do the dirty work that you guys can do yourself.

PMC/The Wellness Group did something similar regarding Tylenol and vaccines related to Autism and the FDA responded by removing the headline that "Vaccines Do Not Cause Autism".

In time it will be established that increase use of vaccines IS correlated with Autism. The first action has been taken, by removing Hep B mandate at birth.

Jorge Fernandez
"What are they waiting on?", you ask.

Do you really continue to believe that they truly care about the typical person? Really?

How much more evidence do you need? Read my lips: ***THEY DON'T CARE!!!***

What they *DO* care about is playing their role as assets for the Globalist Cabal.

People can accept that reality, or they can continue denying it, perpetually puzzled as to why they don't take actions to help and protect us from clear and present dangers. For myself, I'm clear as daylight.

