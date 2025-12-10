Are/were females most at risk?

‘Highlights

• Spike protein expression was detected in 43.8% of vaccinated patients.

• SARS-CoV-2 spike protein persists in cerebral arteries up to 17 months post-vaccination.

• Spike protein was expressed in the intima of the cerebral arteries.

• In situ hybridization confirmed vaccine- and virus-derived spike protein mRNA.

• Findings highlight concerns about mRNA vaccine biodistribution and long-term safety.’

A total of 19 cases of hemorrhagic stroke from 2023 to 2024 were retrospectively analyzed. Immunohistochemical staining for SARS-CoV-2 spike protein and nucleocapsid protein was performed on tissue samples. In situ hybridization was conducted in selected cases to confirm the origin of spike protein expression (vaccine or viral infection). Vaccination history and SARS-CoV-2 infection status were documented for all cases.

Spike protein expression was detected in 43.8 % of vaccinated patients, predominantly localized to the intima of cerebral arteries, even up to 17 months post-vaccination. While no active inflammatory changes were identified, infiltration of CD4-, CD8- and CD68- positive cells was observed in the spike protein positive vessels. In situ hybridization confirmed the presence of both vaccine-derived mRNA and SARS-CoV-2 virus-derived mRNA, which encode the spike protein, in select cases. Notably, spike protein positivity was observed exclusively in female patients (P = 0.015). None of the cases showed nucleocapsid protein positivity, supporting the absence of active viral infection. Conclusion Although the possibility of spike protein expression due to asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection cannot be entirely excluded, this study demonstrated prolonged presence of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein in the cerebral arteries following mRNA vaccination. Additionally, some inflammatory cell infiltration was observed in spike-positive vessels. These findings raise significant concerns regarding the biodistribution of lipid nanoparticle-based vaccines and their long-term safety.’

