and ‘Spike protein expression was detected in 43.8 % of vaccinated patients, predominantly localized to the intima of cerebral arteries, even up to 17 months post-vaccination.’ ‘This study demonstrated prolonged presence of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein in the cerebral arteries following mRNA vaccination. Additionally, some inflammatory cell infiltration was observed in spike-positive vessels. These findings raise significant concerns regarding the biodistribution of lipid nanoparticle-based vaccines and their long-term safety.’

What is your opinion? This study adds to the accumulated evidence of the dangers of the mRNA vaccine (Pfizer, Moderna etc.) and the impact on the vascular system, the inner walls of the vasculature, functioning as an endothelial pathogen. This thus significantly raises risk of stroke post mRNA vaccine (COVID vaccine including DNA viral vector platform). The key issue is that all of these so-called gene platforms end in the toxic spike protein. The spike protein is the deleterious business end of the virus. And importantly, the synthetically made spike from vaccine. Once the spike protein is translated from the mRNA (synthetic, vaccine introduced), and then is expressed (sits, embeds) on the cell membranes, the immune system will attack the cell for destruction. This forms part of the inflammatory process as the heart cells are attacked, the heart muscle. The internal walls of the cardiovascular vessels that causes bleeding and clotting.

Expression of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein in cerebral Arteries: Implications for hemorrhagic stroke Post-mRNA vaccination - PubMed