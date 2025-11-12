Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Dave aka Geezermann
Trump is correct. Why the knee jerk reaction from these people? Trump is thinking long term, and he must rebuild the entire economy that the Dems dismantled starting with Clinton and ending with Obama/Biden. The University system is worthless at this point. They issue worthless degrees to brainwashed students.

Why not let Trump and those who know what his plan is and what he is doing, explain it to you.

Let me be concise.

We don't even have to venture into the (many) stupid things that Trump & Co. HAS/HAVE done.

We need only focus on a few highly important things that Trump & Co. HASN'T/HAVEN'T done.

In this, Trump 2.0 is an exact repeat of Trump 1.0 during 2017-2020 (so far, I'm batting one-thousand).

Two items stand out: The scandalous Epstein Files and The COVID Crime.

The only thing that Trump & Co. has/have done with those two items is a CRIMINAL COVER-UP!! Trump is covering-up (aka, *protecting*) the Fat Rat criminals - which I maintain is his/their #1 job.

For that alone, Trump & Co. is/are not only utter failures, but criminal collaborators.

