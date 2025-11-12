What is your view on this FOX interview which IMO was one of the most contentious? Laura IMO represented herself well…Laura told POTUS you cannot flood the nation with these people. “This is insane—we are going to lose the mid-terms so badly,” warned Republican politician and Lake County Commissioner Anthony Sabatini . “We’ve never seen an administration crash & burn in its first year so badly—for no reason other than to appease donors & special interests… Trump has surrounded himself with the worst people.” President Donald Trump received backlash from his own supporters on Tuesday after he suggested in a disastrous Fox News interview that there were not enough talented Americans. After Fox News host Laura Ingraham criticized H-1B visas during an Ingraham Angle interview with Trump, the president replied, “Well, I agree, but you also do have to bring in talent.” “We have plenty of talented people here,” shot back Ingraham, to which Trump insisted, “No, you don’t.” ‘What the F*ck Is This?’ Trump Supporters Rip President

‘NOW - Trump says that H1B immigrants are necessary since there are not plenty of talented Americans.



Laura: “We have plenty of talented people here!”



Trump: “No, you don’t. No, you don’t... No, you don’t have... You don’t have certain talents and you have to... People have to learn.”’

National Pulse editor Raheem Kassam likened the clip to “Invasion of the Body Snatchers,” while New York Post and Newsweek contributor Kevin Bass tweeted, “Trump hates America and Americans… This is the only explanation I can come up with for this pattern of behavior… He wants to import the third world to take Americans’ jobs.”

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. The Wellness Company, launched in 2022, offers health care, prescriptions, and supplements, all backed by research



The Wellness Company isn’t chasing profits — it’s trying to help people recover. While the government continues pushing vaccines, The Wellness Company is focusing on real solutions.

From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.