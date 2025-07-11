I feel sorry for Patel, Bongino, Bondi. I think they know the truth but are being left to sway in the wind and take the heat and fall…to cover up something. I think Patel Bondi etc. know the truth and know something is wrong. They are just ‘doing their jobs’.

JD: “Remember when we learned that our wealthiest and most powerful people were connected to a guy who ran a literal child sex trafficking ring? And then that guy died mysteriously in a jail? And now we just don't talk about it.”

I want JD as VPOTUS to weigh in again. Tell us his updated thoughts on this. It is important. I respect his thinking. JD should have a talk with Laura Loomer on this. Your view?