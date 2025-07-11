VPOTUS JD Vance said this about Epstein & powerful rich people connected to him? He was right. How does this now square with FBI, Justice etc. saying NOTHING to see here? No lists, no videos, no rich
people? no high-level society? Would VPOTUS Vance clarify? Can he help us get to the bottom of this? Who is on those lists and videos that are being covered up? Does JD agree with Patel and Bondi?
I feel sorry for Patel, Bongino, Bondi. I think they know the truth but are being left to sway in the wind and take the heat and fall…to cover up something. I think Patel Bondi etc. know the truth and know something is wrong. They are just ‘doing their jobs’.
JD: “Remember when we learned that our wealthiest and most powerful people were connected to a guy who ran a literal child sex trafficking ring? And then that guy died mysteriously in a jail? And now we just don't talk about it.”
I want JD as VPOTUS to weigh in again. Tell us his updated thoughts on this. It is important. I respect his thinking. JD should have a talk with Laura Loomer on this. Your view?
Concerning, right?