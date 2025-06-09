Our medical doctors in USA & Canada sold us out & helped kill many people with lockdown lunacy & mRNA vaccines yet Canadian doctors are particularly inept & specious & dangerous, still recommending
mRNA for pregnant women; we know the HHS & FDA cannot seem to get the message straight and are clean undercutting RFK Jr., but Canadian officials are a special moronic deadly bunch
Why? What is the medical, clinical, scientific basis?
‘Canada’s gynecologists say COVID-19 vaccination “remains safe and strongly recommended” during pregnancy and while breastfeeding.
The Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada issued the assurance Wednesday, a day after U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — a longtime anti-vaccine activist — declared the shot is no longer recommended for healthy children and pregnant women south of the border.’
Pregnant women should take no drugs at all. Just pre natal vitamins and minerals. Everyone really knows this.
During my annual physical the Physician's Assistant was assigned. Seemed kinda odd to me being almost 80 yrs old and have a 2-3" thick file. I asked her if she had read my file? Her answer was in the affirmative (I didn't believe her). No questions related to anything in my file or my current physical maladies and the Very First Question coming out of her mouth was: "I want to speak to you about your vaccination schedules. You need to become current with our annual flu shot and start with a Covid vaccination; then another 2 weeks after this, and then we can discuss a series of boosters." My response was not prime time ready. The point here is there must be some form of payment schedule these quack people get money from for each person they dupe?