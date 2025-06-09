Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Mary Lou Tringali, PhD
Pregnant women should take no drugs at all. Just pre natal vitamins and minerals. Everyone really knows this.

David Pfaff
During my annual physical the Physician's Assistant was assigned. Seemed kinda odd to me being almost 80 yrs old and have a 2-3" thick file. I asked her if she had read my file? Her answer was in the affirmative (I didn't believe her). No questions related to anything in my file or my current physical maladies and the Very First Question coming out of her mouth was: "I want to speak to you about your vaccination schedules. You need to become current with our annual flu shot and start with a Covid vaccination; then another 2 weeks after this, and then we can discuss a series of boosters." My response was not prime time ready. The point here is there must be some form of payment schedule these quack people get money from for each person they dupe?

